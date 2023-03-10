Digital Edge activates 10-MW data center facility in PH

Digital Edge, a data center and cloud computing solutions company founded in 2020, has officially opened the doors to its new 10MW data center in Manila and marking its formal entry in the Philippines in partnership with local real estate firm Threadborne Group.

Digital Edge country manager Vic Barrios

Now with 16 data centers across six countries and a delivering a capacity of more than 500MW, Digital Edge has expanded its services to include colocation, private and hybrid cloud, managed hosting, disaster recovery, and network services.

“Because of the digital transformation that’s happening in the country, the increased connectivity and attractive end user base, we’ve heard and we’ve spoken to a lot of tech companies who have expressed clear intent that they are entering the market in the short-term, and we feel we are clearly positioned to take advantage of that opportunity,” said Vic Barrios, Digital Edge country manager for the Philippines.

The new facility dubbed as Narra1 is designed to meet the significant demand for data center capacity in the Philippines and houses 2,200 cabinets, which according to Digital Edge, makes the site the “largest carrier neutral data center” in operation locally.

“This is three years in the making – from PowerPoints and spreadsheets to this actual building, this is a tremendous journey and we completed it during the pandemic. This data center is as good as any one you can find in the US, or in Japan, Singapore, London or anywhere in the world. With this data center, we crossed the digital divide,” explained Digital Edge chief product officer Jonathan Chou.

The data center industry is projected to undergo substantial growth in coming years, attributed to the rising adoption of cloud computing, the surge in big data analytics, and the expansion of the Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

A recent report by MarketsandMarkets supports this since the global data center market is estimated to reach $122.0 billion by 2026, representing a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6.0% during the forecast period from $91 billion in 2021.

The growing demand for high-performance computing and storage capabilities is another crucial driver behind the growth of the data center market while the rapid development of artificial intelligence and machine learning is further stimulating the need for advanced computing infrastructure, as organizations strive to process and analyze massive amounts of data in real-time.

Additionally, the Covid-19 pandemic has brought into focus the significance of data centers, as remote work and e-commerce have become more prevalent. This has caused a surge in demand for cloud-based services, which, in turn, has propelled the growth of the data center industry.

“We want to bring world-class facilities into all these countries where there currently is none. For us to be successful in the business, we need local partners. We are very fortunate to have the Rufino family and the Threadborne Group as our partner, they bring the know-how and their wealth of experience in managing projects,” he added.

Currently, the Philippines has several data centers that provide businesses with both colocation and cloud computing services, some of the most notable ones include ePLDT Vitro, Globe Telecom, PLDT, and IPC.

Based on a report from Data Bridge Market Research, the data center market in the Philippines is anticipated to experience a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 14.8% from 2021 to 2028. The report emphasizes that the increasing demand for cloud services, data storage, and disaster recovery solutions are the primary factors propelling market growth.

“Our management team are deeply committed to bridging the digital divide across Asia. That’s why Narra1 has been designed and built to the highest specifications using cutting-edge technology, as we seek to provide the Philippines with the state-of-the-art digital infrastructure it deserves,” Chou concluded.