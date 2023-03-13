Liza Soberano bares reason behind switch to Maya

In November of 2021, Mynt-owned mobile wallet platform GCash introduced local personality Liza Soberano as its newest brand ambassador in the Philippines. This year, Soberano has decided to switch to Voyager Innovations’ Maya platform as its newest brand ambassador and chief advocacy officer alongside her Careless Music manager James Reid.

“I’m trying to be more intentional about the projects and collaborations I involve myself in. I’m very happy to find this creative meeting of minds with Maya. Why Maya? Maya is the number one digital baking app so it’s not just an e-wallet, it’s everything and a bank,” shared Maya brand ambassador and chief advocacy officer Hope Elizabeth “Liza” Soberano.

This announcement is led by the platform’s renewed efforts to double down on its digital banking advantage versus its local competitors, eyeing to expand its presence in the country’s consumer finance scene and promoting new financial services to more Filipino users.

By partnering with Soberano under the “My Money. My Bank. My Way” campaign, the e-wallet and digital banking services provider hopes to bring the concept of digital banking to the mainstream, highlighting the role of its innovations in making money management easier, personalized, and more engaging.

“A bank and a fintech company that allows their ambassador to co-create the ad – unheard of before Maya. Having the chance to bring in some input on the creative process makes this collab so much more different than anything I’ve ever done before. We’re breaking the mold of traditional celebrity endorsements as we change the game of marketing financial services,” she explained.

“I’m so proud to be part of a company that challenges conventions. I saw how they worked with James Reid and I was very impressed by how truly collaborative and creative the team was. I knew I wanted to be a part of that,” Soberano added.

Currently, Maya is bringing its financial services to the mainstream by offering a high interest rate of up to 10% p.a depending on money spent, daily interest crediting, customizable personal goals, quick account opening, and sending money through the use of their own “@username.”

“By providing an all-in-one digital banking app where people can save, spend, borrow, and invest seamlessly, we have simplified the whole financial services experience for consumers. Our strategy has allowed us to deliver a superior and unmatched banking and payments experience, ” said Shailesh Baidwan, Maya Group president.

Maya claims it is the highest-rated finance app on the App Store and Google Play, onboarded over 1.5 million bank customers to date, and has a 99.94% uptime rate.

With Maya, Soberano will be leading key initiatives starting with the joint activity in collaboration with ‘Save The Children,’ and will be in charge of the advocacy agenda within Maya from their product roadmap to company culture.

According to a report by Grand View Research, the global mobile wallet market size was valued at $1.04 trillion in 2019 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 28.2% from 2020 to 2027, attributable to the rise in smartphone penetration, increasing use of mobile payments, and government initiatives to promote digital payments as drivers of this growth.

“We’ve seen firsthand that customers who save or borrow transact 2 to 3 times more than payments-only users. Our innovations, such as daily interest crediting and gamified savings, have led to a stickier app experience, more types of transactions, and greater share of wallet,” Baidwan concluded.