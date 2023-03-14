Shell signs pact with DOE for deployment of EV charging stations in PH

Pilipinas Shell Petroleum Corporation (PSPC) and Shell Energy Philippines (SEPH) signed a tripartite agreement with the Department of Energy (DOE) for a pilot program where Shell could deploy more Shell Recharge electric vehicle charging stations powered with renewable energy (RE) from SEPH.

Photo shows (from lef) Randy Del Valle, GM and VP for Shell Mobility in the Philippines; Bernd Krukenberg, GM and president for Shell Energy Philippines; Lorelie Quiambao Osial, president and CEO for Pilipinas Shell Petroleum Corporation; DOE secretary Rafael Lotilla, and undersecretary Felix William “Wimpy” Fuentebella

Photo from Shell

Signed by PSPC president and CEO Lorelie Quiambao-Osial, SEPH general manager and president Bernd Krukenberg, and DOE secretary Raphael P.M. Lotilla, the memorandum of agreement is anchored on the goals and targets of the Philippine Energy Plan 2020-2040 for the transition toward clean energy fuels and technologies. It will also provide the support infrastructure for the 10% target penetration rate of EVs for road transport by 2040.

The agreement is in support of the government’s implementation of the Electric Vehicle Industry Development Act (EVIDA), which establishes the national development plan to accelerate the development, commercialization, and utilization of EVs in the country.

“Reimagining the future requires working together to realize the shared vision of an inclusive and more sustainable Philippines. Pilipinas Shell and Shell Energy Philippines are happy to work with the Department of Energy in taking a concrete step in the country’s energy transition, and we look forward to more opportunities where we can support the government as we continue to power progress for Filipinos in the years to come,” Osial said during the signing ceremony.

Aimed at providing an end-to-end low-carbon solution for EV drivers from a sustainable power source, the agreement has a primary objective of conducting a pilot study of EVCs supplied by RE such as solar.

The key components of the pilot project include supply, installation, operation, and maintenance of EVCs, monitoring, and verification of energy efficiency, performance, and savings through the utilization of RE, and optimization of the use of cleaner energy.

Moreover, the data to be generated in this pilot project will serve as a benchmark for PSPC and SEPH to develop and roll out the Shell Recharge EV charging network in its existing and future mobility stations as well as an opportunity for Shell to provide recommendations to DOE for the EV industry development and use of RE for EV.

“I commend PSPC and SEPH for collaborating with the DOE for this laudable undertaking — a sound testament of their resoluteness in maximizing value creation while contributing to global climate change mitigation,” Lotilla said.

Lotilla added: “These alternative opportunities could help position Shell at the forefront of their quest for sustainable and inclusive growth by adding a more compelling long-term vision for clean technologies and renewable energy investment into their portfolio.”

In response to the growing demand for EVs, Pilipinas Shell launched the first Shell Recharge site in Shell Mamplasan located at South Luzon Expressway, Biñan, Laguna. The Shell Recharge charging point at the site is 100% powered by renewable energy from SEPH through a mix of solar and hydro energies.

With the new agreement in place, Shell will be able to install RE-powered EVCs in more locations, making the use of EVs more convenient and accessible to more people.