Aboitiz opens latest ‘spreadquarter’ facility in Batangas

The Aboitiz Group recently unveiled its latest “spreadquarter facility,” called the Satellite at LIMA, located in Lipa–Malvar, Batangas.

The company said its transformation to become the Philippines’ first techglomerate is fueled by the renewed entrepreneurial mindset of its team members, and that means thinking outside the box, well beyond the traditional walls of an office.

The ribbon cutting ceremony at The Satellite at LIMA, the latest spreadquarter facility enjoyed by team members of the Aboitiz Group. In photo (from left): Rafael Fernandez de Mesa, Aboitiz InfraCapital head of economic estates and LIMA Land president; Sabin Aboitiz, Aboitiz Group president and CEO, and Cosette Canilao, Aboitiz InfraCapital president and CEO.

During the onset of the pandemic, the Aboitiz Group was able to quickly implement a hybrid work setup because plans were already in motion. While the pandemic threat is now under control, the lessons learned are here to stay.

As technology connects beyond geographical limitations, Aboitiz has developed a spreadquarter model using hub-and-spokes where in-office work would be less concentrated in the traditional headquarter hub and more spread out to other locations.

“We felt team members needed more freedom to choose how they work and more options on where they could work,” Sabin Aboitiz, Aboitiz Group president and CEO, said.

“A central physical office space is becoming less required to do good work. Inevitably, our corporate center will be in the cloud; it will be everywhere. And this is in line with our pivot to put more of our systems in the cloud so they can be accessed remotely with ease,” he added.

Aboitiz team members across the various business units can use the Satellite, which can hold over 100 team members, in a co-working space model.

The Satellite is located in LIMA Central Business District. Away from the traditional bustling offices of the metro, it still has all the creature comforts for team members to enjoy as a thriving center of commerce.



LIMA is an 800-hectare mixed-use economic zone at Lipa-Malvar, Batangas developed by Aboitiz InfraCapital. It is widely recognized and awarded for leadership in industrial-anchored mixed-use development, as well as sustainable industrial development.

Aboitiz InfraCapital is committed to sustainable and smart developments. Aboitiz team members working out of the Satellite at LIMA will experience this first-hand. LIMA features a fleet of pollution-free electric mini buses for its inter-estate shuttle service, alongside improved public spaces and greenscapes.

This is the second spreadquarter facility opened to Aboitiz team members. The UnionBank Innovation Campus in San Pedro, Laguna was launched last September 2022.