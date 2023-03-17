LinkedIn unlocks 100 learning courses on AI

Online job platform LinkedIn reported that it has unlocked 100 learning courses that focus on artificial intelligence (AI).

The company said the world of work is constantly changing – from the technologies used to do jobs to the skills needed to progress in one’s career. It said that the world is now in an era driven by rapid advances in automation and AI, with new promises and accompanying challenges.

Filipino business leaders and professionals in various industries can build AI-related skills with these free courses from March 16 to June 30.

“The skills we need to grow professionally will have to evolve too. Based on LinkedIn’s latest data, the fastest-growing AI-related skills among professionals in 2022 all hint at the emergence of generative AI, which is a form of AI that has a wide range of applications, including creating text, images, and audio as well as writing code,” the company said.

To help professionals and companies acquire the skills they need in the new world of work, LinkedIn will release 100 LinkedIn Learning courses on generative AI in various languages for free over the next three months beginning March 16.



The complete list of courses, available here, covers:

Beginner courses such as Responsible AI: Principles and Practical Applications and Foundations of Responsible AI and intermediate and advanced courses like Hands-On PyTorch Machine Learning and Advanced AI: Transformers for NLP using Large Language Models.

Courses relevant to those in the tech industry, including Next Generation AI: An Intro to GPT-3, Power BI: Integrating AI and Machine Learning, and Artificial Intelligence for Cybersecurity.

Courses in HR, including Applied AI for Human Resources, Tech On the Go: Ethics in A, and Artificial Intelligence for Project Managers.

Courses in marketing and sales, including Artificial Intelligence for Marketing, Nano Tips for Using Generative AI Tools for Better Marketing Outcomes, and Artificial Intelligence and Business Strategy.

Courses for business leaders, including Artificial Intelligence for Business Leaders, Mistakes to Avoid in Machine Learning, and Artificial Intelligence and Business Strategy: Case Studies. The company said building AI into its products isn’t new, and that the company has done this for the past 16 years and is uniquely positioned to use AI to help hirers find the right candidates.



“We will be testing AI-powered job descriptions to help job posters find qualified candidates more quickly, so they can focus on the more strategic parts of their role like talking to and building relationships with candidates,” the company said.