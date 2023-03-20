New startup program launched for budding PH entrepreneurs

Startup ecosystem players AHG Lab and Draper Startup House have teamed up to launch Founders Launchpad, a hands-on startup incubator program in Sinigang Valley, said to be the startup capital of the Philippines.

The companies said the program, designed to empower early-stage entrepreneurs, is aimed at providing a holistic learning journey for promising founders with its weekly curriculum of training sessions, workshops, and mentorship from industry leaders.

It also provides hands-on support from expert teams in tech, management, and marketing to help startups build their MVP and prepare for pitch presentations to investors. Founders Launchpad offers the necessary resources and guidance for startups to succeed and reach new heights.



Rene Cuartero, program supervisor at Founders Launchpad and COO of AHG Lab, shared that their team has extensive experience in building, launching, and supporting entrepreneurs and founders across the globe. He feels enthusiastic and blessed to come home with an initiative that will make a difference not just to any founder but, more importantly, to Filipino founders.

“Filipinos are innately entrepreneurial; we find ways to succeed, grow ourselves, and cultivate our businesses. I can’t wait to see how many more entrepreneurs this program would touch and uplift,” Cuartero said.

“Starting a business is a challenging journey, but it doesn’t have to be done alone. Founders Launchpad offers a comprehensive solution to the struggles that early-stage entrepreneurs face, providing them with the guidance, resources, and support they need to bring their innovative visions to life,” Simon Bauer, program lead at Founders Launchpad, said.





In addition to the day-to-day curriculum, the program also offers a unique opportunity for entrepreneurs to live and work in the heart of Sinigang Valley and experience its vibrant atmosphere. Throughout the 12-week program, participants will connect with other like-minded individuals through regular community events, founder talks, and networking opportunities. This allows founders to build relationships and learn from one another, further enhancing their growth and development.



“We expect Founders Launchpad to serve as a great complement to deserving startups in their quest to make a distinctive mark in the Philippine market,” Danica Terrett, program supervisor at Founders Launchpad and CFO of AHG Lab, said.

“Our aim with Founders Launchpad is to empower entrepreneurs in the Philippines to bring their ideas to life. We want to create a nurturing environment where founders can connect with the local startup scene, learn from experienced entrepreneurs and industry experts, experience the vibrant atmosphere of Sinigang Valley, and receive the guidance needed to successfully launch their startup,” Thomas Abentung, program lead at Founders Launchpad, added.

Founders Launchpad is now accepting applications for its first cohort and is looking for early-stage startups that are eager to grow and succeed. Offering startups an investment value of $50,000 in funding, services, and other benefits, as well as hotel accommodations at Draper Startup House Manila, Founders Launchpad is the perfect opportunity for an early-stage entrepreneur looking to take their business to the next level.

With the Department of Information and Communication Technology (DICT) as its official government partner and QBO Innovation Hub as its co-presenter, Founders Launchpad will have great support to achieve its goal of providing a nurturing space and empowering Filipino founders and entrepreneurs not just in the NCR but the rest of Luzon, the Visayas, and Mindanao to create a positive impact for their kababayans.

Executive Director Kat Chan of QBO added, “QBO is glad to partner with Founders Launchpad as it has always been our objective to support Filipino startups and develop the local startup ecosystem.”