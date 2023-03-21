Allied Telesis appoints VSTECS Phils as country distributor

Allied Telesis, a global leader in connectivity solutions and intelligent networking tools, has announced the appointment of VSTECS Phils., as its premium distributor for its networking and security solutions including switches, routers, access points, firewall, wireless LAN, network management solutions, among others.

Photo shows Jimmy D. Go, president and CEO, VSTECS Phils. Inc. receiving the plaque of distribution appointment from Akiharu Shimizu, Asia Pacific SE and North Asean regional director at Allied Telesis

With over 35 years of experience in networking, Allied Telesis has been relied upon by global companies in providing robust, future-forward solutions for reliable, efficient, and secure data movement.

Its broad portfolio of networking and security solutions and tools have helped manufacturing, healthcare, government, and education industries automate processes, increase business agility, secure networks, facilitate digital capabilities, and allow seamless integration of applications and devices.

“We are thrilled to announce this appointment to our channel partners and end-customers. Allied Telesis is a recognized player in the network and security landscape globally. As we transition to a digital economy, it is imperative for organizations to invest in network and security infrastructure that provides real-time responsiveness both on data availability and response to threats and attacks,” said Jimmy D. Go, president and CEO of VSTECS Phils. Inc.

Allied Telesis has the solutions and technologies to enable organizations drive efficiencies and benefit from advances in technologies such artificial intelligence, internet of things, smart technologies, etc., he added.

“Allied Telesis chose VSTECS because of its unrivaled expertise, deep channel partnerships across all regions in the Philippines, and digital distribution platform, which manages, supports, and responsiveness to their partners,” said Akiharu Shimizu, Asia Pacific SE Director at Allied Telesis.

“In line with Allied Telesis’s vision and strategy, this new chapter in our partnership with VSTECS is an affirmation of our plan to respond to a changing world. One of our solutions is cybersecurity which can be integrated with over 30 well-known security vendors. VSTECS has been a distribution specialist not only for security products and also for other products that will create a great alliance in the Philippine market.

“The Philippines is a strategically important market, where we will be focusing our efforts in the manufacturing, retail, enterprise, government, education, and healthcare verticals. With IT infrastructure development the top priority for economic growth in the Philippines, we are optimistic that our solution will empower the IT industry, especially in the Filipino network communications sector.”

To learn more about Allied Telesis solutions and request for presentation, please contact Jen Inovero at 09776357485 or [email protected]