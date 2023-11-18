Metrobank says app users must move new app by Nov. 21

Local lender Metrobank has issued a media statement advising users of its old banking app to move to its new app by Tuesday, Nov. 21.

The bank said the new app has features that allows transactions to be completed in a few taps, and with enhanced security features to keep their money safe.

Send money and withdraw from your account:

Do cardless withdrawals at Metrobank and PSBank ATMs

Send and receive money to other banks and e-wallets via QR

Enjoy waived Instapay fees when transferring up to P1,000 to other banks and e-wallets until the end of the year

Maximize Metrobank credit card:

Activate Metrobank credit card

Transfer money using credit card as source via PayNow

Convert credit card limit to cash via the Cash2Go service

Personalize how you bank:

Easily access most-used features with a customizable dashboard

Switch from light mode to dark mode to conserve batter life

Some upcoming features:

Send funds to loved ones with no bank or e-wallet accounts, for pick-up at key remittance centers nationwide via the Cash Pick-up service

Get more secure transactions with the new AppKey feature, among others.

For current Metrobank Online or old Metrobank Mobile App users, they connect their accounts to the new Metrobank app and have instant access to funds on the go by following these steps: