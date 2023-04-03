Samsung PH unveils new Galaxy ‘essentials’ for modern power user

Samsung Electronics, the South Korean smartphone brand dominating the global market in terms of foldable sales, is literally ‘doubling down’ on its lifestyle-oriented midrange series of smartphones intended to capture the younger market with the launch of the new Samsung Galaxy A54 5G and A34 5G.

These two main drivers of content creation and entertainment represents Samsung’s commitment to expanding the Galaxy device ecosystem by bringing high-resolution camera systems, finer resolution displays, dust and water resistance, and premium-looking design to the low and mid-premium smartphone segment.

“Cutting-edge mobile experiences are increasingly essential to everyday life. With continuous enhancements to the Galaxy A series, we are ensuring that more people around the world can access our transformative innovations,” said TM Roh, president and head of Mobile eXperience Business at Samsung Electronics.

Both the Galaxy A54 5G and Galaxy A34 5G support the enhanced Bixby voice assistant feature which now features enhanced language recognition, answering calls through text, customizable wake-up phrases, deeper integrations with the brand’s own applications, and offline AI commands.

“When Samsung first launched Bixby as a voice assistant, it was part of a vision to create a human-to-machine interface that makes life easier and can advance over time with Samsung Galaxy innovation. Today, we introduce updates to build a more intelligent interface that is proactive and adaptive, giving people greater control over their mobile experience,” Samsung EVP and head of AI YoungJip Kim said in a statement.

The Galaxy A series is commonly regarded as Samsung’s most successful midrange lineup to date, with the older Galaxy A51 selling more than 11 million units in the first half of the 2020 alone, and the Galaxy A71 with over five million units sold in the same period.

Samsung’s strategy with the A series has been to offer high-end features at an affordable price, which has resonated with consumers seeking a good balance between performance and price. Additionally, the A series has been successful in emerging markets where consumers are more price-sensitive.

Versus its predecessor (Samsung Galaxy A53), the Galaxy A54 weighs 13 grams heavier, now supports e-SIMs, has HDR10+ and a higher 1000 nits of brightness, a faster Exynos 1380 with an enhanced neural processing unit, the latest Bluetooth version, and the same battery size but with a slightly higher endurance rating.

Meanwhile, the Galaxy A34 enhances the user experience delivered by the older Galaxy A33 by introducing a higher screen refresh rate, a larger screen real estate, a Dimensity processor instead of an Exynos chip, and several new colorways.

The Galaxy A54 is highlighted with four key enhancements: a sleeker design with a more simplistic and cleaner layout, blur and distortion reduction through video digital image stabilization (VDIS), automatic night mode transition, and the brighter Infinity-O display.

The back panel of the Galaxy A54 is covered with a premium glass finish that accents its paintjob – especially with the Awesome Lime and Awesome Violet variants. Alongside the 12MP wide-angle shooter and the 5MP macro camera, the 50MP main sensor is able to produce better videos via hardware-based optical image stabilization.

The Galaxy A34, on the other hand, is led by four key features: a Super AMOLED display, a clean glass-like plastic finish, optical image stabilization, and a log-lasting 5000mAh battery. The device also features a built-in image editing tool, an object eraser for unwanted elements in photos, and an IP67 water and dust resistance rating.

The Galaxy A54 5G is priced at P26,990 (256GB) and P24,990 (128GB) in three colors: Awesome Graphite, Awesome Lime, and Awesome Violet (online-exclusive). Meanwhile the Galaxy A34 retails for P21,990 (256GB) and P19,990 (128GB) in two colors: Awesome Graphite and Awesome Violet.