Airbnb sees strong travel rebound in PH as group bookings surge in 2022

Latest data from Airbnb has revealed that nights booked in the Philippines on the booking platform more than doubled last year from 2020.

Domestic travel led the way as the Philippines ranked as the number one travel destination among locals in 2022.

Traveling with loved ones is on the rise in the Philippines, as travel continues to be an avenue for many to connect with families and barkadas especially during longer holidays and local festivals.

While travel in pairs made for the most common booking type for Filipinos on Airbnb, group travel saw a significant surge with nights booked jumping by almost 180% year-on-year in 2022. The average length of stay for guests on Airbnb was approximately three nights.

Filipinos are also expanding their travel horizons and eager to explore destinations both near and far.

The United States and Canada ranked first and second respectively on Filipinos’ most booked overseas destinations on Airbnb — while popular Asia Pacific destinations Japan, Korea, and Thailand rounded out the top five.

Last year, Filipinos’ most booked overseas cities were Bangkok, Kuala Lumpur, London, New York, and Toronto.

Concurrently, international travelers are planning their overseas getaways with renewed enthusiasm, with many eyeing tropical island destinations such as the Philippines.

Notably, the United States also ranked as the top country of origin for international Airbnb guests in the Philippines last year, followed by Australia, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Korea.

Filipinos are undeniably raring to travel this summer, especially as the Philippine government announced a five-day long weekend this Holy Week. Notably, Airbnb has seen almost 400 percent growth in searches for stays in the Philippines.

The top five most searched cities this summer by Filipino travelers are: Santa Maria in Bulacan, Malay in Aklan, Baguio City in Benguet, Cebu City in Cebu, and Pasay City in Manila.

Meanwhile, Manila emerged as the most sought-after domestic destination for international travelers, followed by popular travel hotspots Cebu City, Malay, and El Nido.

Amanpreet Bajaj, Airbnb’s GM for Southeast Asia, India, Hong Kong and Taiwan, said, “With the Philippines aiming to become a tourism powerhouse in Asia in the next few years, we are delighted to see the current travel rebound across the country.

“Traveling with loved ones remains a significant priority for Filipinos, and Airbnb is well-placed to welcome travelers with our variety of unique stays at all price points. The enthusiasm among Filipinos and international travelers alike to visit the country’s amazing beaches, experience the richness of Philippine culture, and enjoy world-renowned Filipino hospitality, is extremely encouraging.

“It means more tourism dollars flowing into more communities, which in turn supports more local businesses and jobs. We are committed to working closely with the government and industry stakeholders to support and further drive travel as it returns.”