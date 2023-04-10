Globe unit launches real estate marketplace Housify

Globe’s wholly-owned subsidiary 917Ventures has launched Housify, a real estate marketplace that matches property buyers with listings through verified sellers, an inquiry process, and a website.

Image from Housify

“We aim to make the property buying experience hassle-free for Filipinos and provide an avenue where buyers can conveniently search for properties that match their preferences and budget,” said Ina Gervacio, Housify’s “entrepreneur-in-residence”.

“We offer both brokers and buyers a high level of service, and those looking to invest in property will have peace of mind as we are the only Philippine marketplace with a roster of vetted sellers.”

Housify caters to various segments of property buyers, including working millennials looking for condos in central business districts, families searching for homes, and investors exploring vacant lots in nearby provinces.

The company said it has a no-duplicate policy, which ensures that listings are served on a first-come, first-served basis.

Within a span of two months, Housify said it has partnered with 95 brokerage firms and sellers, adding more than 2,000 verified listings to its database.

Ayala Land, Alveo Land, Property Plus, Sui Realty, Presello, and Ledesma Properties are some brokerage firms that have already joined the platform.

Housify said it is expanding its reach and is actively seeking to partner with more brokerage firms in the coming months to further scale its operations.

To find a property on Housify, users may browse the platform’s listings on www.housify.ph/properties and use the filter function to streamline preferences.

Once the property is selected, users can fill out their basic information such as name, email address and contact number, and wait for the in-house specialist to contact them within 24-48 hours.

Housify said it also allows brokers and property sellers to list their properties for free without any upfront cost. They will only be charged once they avail of marketing services and generate a minimum of three leads per month.

Housify is currently offering free property listing postings until April 30, 2023. Those who want to take advantage of the platform’s services may fill out their details at https://bit.ly/HousifySellerPromo.