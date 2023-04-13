New AI-powered BPI mobile app allows savings account opening, check deposit

Ayala-owned Bank of the Philippine Islands (BPI) has launched a totally new and future-ready mobile app with innovative features and services such as online account opening and mobile check deposit.

Photo shows (from left) TG Limcaoco, BPI president and CEO; Mariana Zobel de Ayala, BPI Consumer Bank Marketing, Platforms and Digital Activation head; Fitz Chee, BPI Platforms Business head; and Ginbee Go, BPI executive vice president and consumer banking head

Company officials said the current mobile app will phased out in the second half of the year.

BPI president and CEO Jose Teodoro “TG” Limcaoco said, “We’re proud of the new BPI app, and we know there’s room to continue improving. While we look at the best technology and digital solutions to ensure that we deliver excellent service, we anchor the designed experiences to what our customers need.”

According to Maria Cristina “Ginbee” Go, BPI head of Consumer Banking, the new BPI app is key to the bank’s “phygital” approach to make the bank accessible to more Filipinos through physical branches, and digital channels and platforms.

“Our customers have the option to bank with the app in tandem with BPI branches and ATMs — giving them a choice of their preferred channel with integrated services like online booking of branch visits or cashless withdrawal.

Getting into the core features of the new app, BPI Consumer Bank Marketing, Platforms, and Digital Activation head Mariana Zobel de Ayala emphasized that the new app goes beyond everyday transactions and helps build towards Filipinos’ financial independence.

“This boasts of a new design and experience, and we look forward to exciting new features that you won’t find in the older BPI Mobile app like mobile check deposit, AI-powered insights on your savings and spending, and more. These are core retail products designed not just to be convenient and sustainable but also customer-centric even in the long-term,” Zobel de Ayala said.

The new BPI app highlights the following features:

Users can get things done in fewer taps, with top transactions that are easier to access upon login and faster to finish. Help links are now found within transaction processes for easier access to guides and FAQs.

New clients can open a BPI #SaveUp account on the app within five minutes with just one ID. They can instantly start banking via the app.

BPI will be the first bank app to feature AI-powered tracking and insights. The app will offer financial advice, payment reminders, and actionable tips to help millions of Filipinos improve their financial wellness.

Other features that are coming soon are mobile check deposit, real-time bill payment, cash withdrawal via QR, save favorite transactions, and more product applications.

BPI Consumer Platforms head Fitzgerald Chee pointed out that BPI Mobile app users do not have to delete their old app yet.

“You can continue to log in the older BPI Mobile app with your current username and password. Users that want to start enjoying the new BPI app can find easy-to-follow guides on our Facebook and YouTube channels,” he said.

He also explained that QR codes generated on the older BPI Mobile app are still going to work on the new BPI app.

“You can also view all your personalized settings, previous transactions, and statements right away on the new BPI app,” he noted. “For your security, the Mobile Key works within the new BPI app or the older BPI Mobile app. Users can choose which app version to activate their Mobile Key.”