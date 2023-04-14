Thai ticketing platform Ticketmelon expands in PH, SE Asia

Ticketmelon, Thailand’s second largest ticketing platform, announced its expansion in Southeast Asia and the Philippines offering a comprehensive platform that integrates ticketing tools, digital in-event solutions, and live streaming services.

Panupong Tejapaibul, CEO and co-founder of Ticketmelon

Panupong Tejapaibul, CEO and co-founder of Ticketmelon, said the services are envisioned to cater to the needs of the most challenging event formats and audience volumes, all backed by organizer support to deliver a seamless event experience.



Ticketmelon, founded in 2015, has evolved from a start-up into a leading provider of ticketing and digital in-event platforms for some of the region’s most prominent events.

“Our expansion into the Philippines, Singapore, Vietnam, and Malaysia has been rapid, and our primary focus is to continue providing white-glove service support to local event organizers. Building local teams is an integral part of our expansion strategy, as this has been the key to earning the trust of event organizers over the past few years,” Tejapaibul said.

“We foresee Thailand emerging as one of the primary hubs for events and entertainment in the region. Consequently, we have directed our investments toward creating the most effective and highest-quality event tech platform and services to cater to these demands. This presents us with the opportunity to elevate the event technology landscape in the region and ultimately establish ourselves as a regional leader,” Tejapaibul added.

With over 2,000 events powered annually across the region, it has facilitated everything from global festivals and corporate brand launches to sporting events and conventions.

After the disruption caused by Covid-19, there has been a surge of event organizers joining in for noteworthy regional happenings as the demand for events resumes.

In the Philippines, Ticketmelon started in August of 2019, hosting events for Grab and Citibank.



“When the pandemic struck, we quickly adapted to the new normal. Agility is the key element and the watchword during the crisis,” Chelsea Gloria, the company’s business development manager in the Philippines, said.

Ticketmelon soldiered on even when options were restricted, successfully Young Living Philippines’ 1st ever Virtual Press Conference: Amplify 2021, Yoli Better Living and NOSH Conferences providing streaming platform and ticket selling.

“We are now entering the new digital landscape for local and international events that are back and on the rise. We are excited to be a part of the new event experience in the Philippines,” said Gloria.

In addition to being a provider of in-event cashless payment solutions and ticketing platforms in Southeast Asia, Ticketmelon offers localized payment channels in various currencies, enabling local consumers to seamlessly purchase tickets.

Their digital in-event solutions support all types of events, including corporate, sporting, and product launches, and feature personalized welcome messages, interactive games, points redemptions, and more, all under the audience’s unique code to create an unforgettable event experience.

Furthermore, their advanced ticketing offers white labeling options, intuitive seat mapping, and live streaming services to expand audiences beyond physical events.