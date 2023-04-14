7 out of 10 online consumers in SE Asia are gamers, says Samsung

Seven out of 10 online consumers in the Southeast Asia and Oceania (SEAO) region are gamers, a Samsung Electronics survey said.

Conducted in partnership with ONE Esports, over 6,800 consumers aged 18 to 49 across seven markets (Australia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam) were surveyed in the last quarter of 2022, showing a widespread love for gaming whether at home or on-the-go.

Across the region, playing to de-stress and relax was cited as the top reason for gaming (74%), with an average of 7 hours a week spent on gaming.

Most gamers (92%) preferred to engage in gameplay from the comfort of their home, and over half of gamers (58%) were found to spend an average of $30 monthly on gaming-related purchases such as exclusive online content, esports tournament tickets, streamer subscription, skins, and merchandise collectibles.

The study identified four distinct gamer personalities among gaming fans in this region – Hardcore Gamers, Gaming Enthusiasts, Casual Gamers & Spectators, as well as Casual Gamers, based on their total time spent playing games and watching gaming or esports content.

In the Philippines, over 1,167 respondents joined the study where more than half of gamers surveyed (67%) indulge in this pastime at least a few times a week, consisting of Hardcore Gamers and Gaming Enthusiasts.

Gaming Enthusiasts and Hardcore Gamers are highly vested in their hobby, where their top gaming-related activities include watching gaming videos, discussing gaming with others, reading gaming updates and news, spending money on gaming-related items and lastly, following gaming personalities on social media.