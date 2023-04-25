Honor rolls out limited-edition X9a 5G ‘Midnight Black’

Smartphone maker Honor announced that after it launched at the opening of Honor Philippines’ first-ever experience store at SM Fairview, the Honor X9a 5G Midnight Black has officially gone on sale starting last April 20 in all Honor stores, kiosks, and partner stores nationwide or online at Lazada, Shopee, and TikTok Shop.

“Due to extreme demand even three months after its launch, we are happy to bring in the limited-edition Honor X9a 5G Midnight Black. This new color addition gives more options to our loyal Honor fans. Still priced at P16,990, this indestructible smartphone will be available in-store and online starting April 20,” Stephen Cheng, Honor Philippines VP, said.

Still sporting a 120Hz Premium OLED Curved Display, the Honor X9a 5G Midnight Black brings users a large screen of 6.67-inch with an impressive screen-to-body ratio of 93%, guaranteeing an immersive viewing experience for all your favorite content.

The Honor X9a 5G is the thinnest and lightest smartphone to feature a battery larger than 5000mAh, which allows it to support up to two days of daily use. With just 30 minutes of charging, the Honor X9a 5G delivers 12.5 hours of video streaming.

The Honor X9a 5G in the new limited-edition Midnight Black color retails for P16,990.

Honor fans can also get the Honor X9a 5G via Home Credit for as low as P661 per month without insurance, P765 with insurance, and on a 0% interest installment payment.