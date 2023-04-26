Malacañang proclaims 2 new IT ecozones in Batangas, Bacolod

The Philippine Economic Zone Authority (PEZA) said Malacanang has proclaimed two new cyberpark zones in Batangas province and Bacolod City.

The Robinsons Cyberpark Bacolod (left) and the Lima Technology Center – Special Economic Zone

According to PEZA director general Tereso O. Panga, the two economic zones will certainly bolster and spread economic growth outside the National Capital Region.

On April 14, Pres. Ferdinand Marcos Jr. signed Proclamation No. 200 promulgating a new IT park ecozone at Lacson Street in Banago, Bacolod City to be known as Robinsons Cyberpark Bacolod, with P777.350 million of projected investment.

The president likewise approved Proclamation No. 402 last April 19, designating several parcels of land located at Barangays Santiago, Luta Sur, and Bagong Pook in Malvar, Batangas for the expansion of Lima Technology Center – Special Economic Zone.

The expansion is expected to bring P864.224 million of investments.

Both of these new IT zones will bring in a total of P1.641 billion worth of investments.

“And with our 10% target growth for 2023, we remain on track in our goal of establishing at least thirty ecozones every year that create centers of economic progress outside the NCR to spur countryside development,” Panga added.

As of April 19, PEZA said it has 20 pending ecozones to be proclaimed by the president: 11 IT centers, eight manufacturing, and one agro-industrial ecozone.

Panga added: “It is exactly what we need to continue what the administration is gearing towards: Inclusive economic development where thousands of jobs are created in the respective jurisdictions. More investments mean more exports and more jobs.”