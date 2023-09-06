PEZA, BOC ink data-sharing deal on e-transfer systems  

The Philippine Economic Zone Authority (PEZA) and the Bureau of Customs (BOC) on Tuesday, sept. 5, signed a data-sharing agreement to enhance the monitoring of movements of ecozone goods under the Electronic Transfer of Containerized Cargo (E-TRACC) system.

Launched in 2020, the E-TRACC system tracks the inland movement of containerized cargoes upon release from the port of discharge or ecozone for transit to the destination ecozones or port of loading for import and export, respectively.

The data-sharing agreement now allows PEZA to have access in tracking, monitoring, and auditing the location and condition of cargoes, as well as obtain real-time alarms on diversion and tampering of cargoes.

This is to ensure that importation and exportation of tax- and duty-free goods arrive and reach the intended PEZA economic zones or port loading.

Furthermore, it promotes the integration and interconnection of both agencies’ respective systems in direct compliance to Executive Order 18 that establishes Green Lanes for strategic investments.

BOC commissioner Bienvenido Y. Rubio Rubio stated, “We firmly believe that sharing secured data with PEZA will enable us to coordinate our efforts and drive collective improvements toward seamless trade facilitation. Surely, this will pave the way for improved day-to-day operations and will further buttress our trade facilitation performances.”

Echoing this, PEZA director general Tereso O. Panga expressed, “We subscribe to the BOC’s objectives of trade facilitation as our way of enhancing the competitiveness of the Philippines for trade and investments. To do this, we believe that digitalization is the key, increased adoption of automation, so that we can enhance our ease of doing business and facilitate even more the movement of cargoes of our locators.”

In line with the agreement, PEZA also reiterated its full support to the implementation of Electronic Zone Transfer System (eZTS).

Initially, PEZA deferred for a month the implementation of the INTERZONE module of eZTS due to the non-processing of General Transportation Surety Bond (GTSB) by Philippine insurers and some BOC zones.

Despite this, both parties continued the INTRAZONE module, with inclusion of more type of transactions to be covered by the fully automated facilitation such as eNomination/eCertification, eLOA and eMonitoring Ledger and real time monitoring on the status of goods for transfer.

According to Panga, “With more Value-Added Services Providers (VASPs) and bonding companies supporting the eZTS, the locators will benefit more from reduced cost and better services of multiple providers.

“The system will also allow for continued usage of GTSB for import shipments to cover the subsequent movement of cargoes for interzone sales/transfers, thereby removing the current requirement of posting a surety bond for every LOA withdrawal of locators’ production materials from the zones,” he said.

The eZTS is an automated system which facilitates the conduct of business by PEZA RBEs through the implementation of a simpler and more efficient system for documenting and processing the clearance, release and transfer of goods between PEZA-RBEs, in a more that will provide timely report for data analytics.

It is one of the projects jointly committed by PEZA and BOC to pursue reform and modernization of its operations in recognition of ecozone locators being the biggest port users and exporters of goods and commodities in the country.

To date, PEZA houses about 4,352 locator companies, mostly export-oriented, across 422 ecozones nationwide.