First Sony Centre in PH opens in SM Megamall

Sony Philippines recently showcased their latest product lineup at the newly reopened Sony Centre in SM Megamall. Focused on innovation, the 2023 product line features cutting-edge televisions, wireless speakers, and headphones designed to enhance user experiences.

The featured products include the Sony WH-1000XM5 wireless noise-canceling headphones retailing for P20,999, Sony’s Float Run off-ear headphones designed for active users, the Sony HT-S20R 5.1ch home theater soundbar system, the Sony HT-A3000 360-degree spatial sound mapping Dolby Atmos, the XP500 X-Series Portable Wireless Speaker, and the Sony Bravia XR 65-inch smart TV.

The new TVs boast advanced processors for stunning picture quality, deep blacks, vibrant colors, and sharp contrast. The wireless speakers and headphones come equipped with the latest Bluetooth technology for uninterrupted connectivity and high-resolution sound. Additionally, the cameras and lenses offer advanced technology, catering to next-generation creators and professionals.

During the Sony Centre launch at SM Megamall, key attendees included Sony Philippines President and Managing Director Otake Nobuyoshi, Marketing Director Wada Hideyuki, Sales Director Ivan Lee, Avid Sales Corporation owner Susan Tan and President Christianne Chan, and SM Megamall Mall Manager Brian Jenkin O. So.

Alongside the new product lineup, Sony Philippines introduced a revamped store designed to offer a unique and engaging shopping experience and is located at the 4th level of SM Megamall Cyberzone in Mandaluyong. The redesigned Sony Centre features a modern, open design that showcases Sony’s wide range of products and technologies – allowing customers to interact with and experience the products firsthand.

“Together with the grand opening of the newly revamped Sony Centre Megamall, we are thrilled to introduce our latest products that will elevate the user experience and provide unparalleled entertainment. Our new range of products reflects our commitment to innovation and our passion for delivering the best quality products to our customers,” said Sony Philippines president and managing director Otake Nobuyoshi.

Overseas, there are Sony Centre locations in the United Kingdom, Belgium, Switzerland, Poland, Latvia, Moldova, Australia, Norway, and Romania. In 2021, Sony generated over $88 billion U.S. in total annual revenue, with around one-third of its income coming from its game and network services segment.

.