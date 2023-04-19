Sony PH unveils its newest noise-canceling earbuds, headphone

Sony has announced the availbility in the Philippines the new WF-C700N wireless noise-canceling earbuds and the WH-1000XM5 headphones in midnight blue.

Sony has designed the WF-C700N by utilizing extensive ear shape data collated since it introduced the world’s first in-ear headphones in 1982, as well as evaluation of the sensitivity of various types of ears.

The WF-C700N earbuds combine a shape to perfectly match the human ear with an ergonomic surface design for a more stable fit, so users can listen for longer without needing a break.

The cylindrical charging case is small and easy to carry around in a pocket or bag so users can take the earbuds anywhere they go. Its case features a geometrically patterned texture for a stylish, luxurious look and feel. WF-C700N comes in various colors including black, white, lavender, and sage green.

It can cancel out background noise with noise canceling or use the Ambient Sound Mode to stay connected to natural surroundings.

In Ambient Sound Mode, the feedforward mics capture more of the ambient sound, so users can enjoy a natural listening experience while staying connected to the environment.

The WF-C700N also features Adaptive Sound Control, which adjusts ambient sound settings depending on where the user is and what he or she is doing. It recognizes locations that it frequently visit, such as the workplace, the gym or a favorite cafe, and switches the sound modes that suit the situation.



The WF-C700N delivers high quality sound with its Digital Sound Enhancement Engine (DSEE). Plus, with the help of Sony’s original 5 mm driver unit, the WF-C700N packs a punch, producing powerful bass and clear vocals despite their small size. Users can also change their music to fit their taste with the EQ settings on the Sony | Headphones Connect app.

With a long-lasting battery life of up to 15 hours, IPX4 water resistance and smart features, the WF-C700N truly wireless earbuds are made for everyday life.

For total convenience, the WF-C700N feature Multipoint connection which means they can be paired with two Bluetooth devices at the same time. So, when a call comes in, the earbuds know which device is ringing and connects to the right one automatically.

The WF-C700N also has Wind Noise Reduction Structure which delivers voice clearly, even on a windy day.

The WF-C700N in black, white, lavender, and sage green costs P6,999.

Meanwhile, since the launch of the WH-1000XM5 in 2022, the wireless headphones have received numerous awards and critical acclaim for their industry-leading noise cancellation and superior sound quality.

Now Sony is offering all the much-loved technology from the hugely popular WH-1000XM5 in a new stylish Midnight Blue color, allowing users to further personalize their listening experience.

The WH-1000XM5 in Midnight Blue has a P20,999 price tag.