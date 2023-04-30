Enterprises say multicloud approach is cheaper

There are already numerous reports that enterprises are increasingly adopting cloud computing services and that it is on track to become a $650 billion market within the next couple of years, suggesting that modernization and cloud-native will be the new normal.

As companies look across multiple cloud providers to meet their enterprise requirements, a study commissioned by software firm Oracle says that the multicloud setup is the new reality in enterprise technology, with more than 90% of Asia Pacific respondents agreeing that the pandemic has been a strong driver of interest and investments in cloud technology.

The adoption of a multicloud strategy is driven by the need for greater flexibility and scalability of businesses who faced increased levels of remote work and collaboration with new business partners and suppliers.

“The ‘one-stop-shop’ mentality has died when it comes to the cloud. Instead, multicloud is the reality of enterprise technology environments as these organizations seek to get the right mix of solutions and capabilities they need to operate effectively. Multicloud is here to stay, and enterprises are choosing this model for the benefits it provides for a range of different business and operational requirements, like business agility or access to best-of-breed technology,” said Melanie Posey, research director for Cloud and Managed Services Transformation at 451 Research.

Based on the research findings, 95% of Asia Pacific respondents admitted to using or plan to use at least two cloud application providers (Software-as-a-Service) while 48% are using cloud applications from five or more providers. Data sovereignty and cost optimization are considered as the top two drivers of multicloud strategies, followed by business agility and innovation, best of breed cloud services and applications, and cloud vendor lock-in concerns.

“Customers are on-boarding new cloud providers to accelerate their digital transformation goals. They want to get their existing mission critical workloads on the cloud faster, without the cost or risk of having to re-write, to then tap into the innovation areas driven by machine learning and AI,” said Chris Chelliah, senior vice president, technology and customer strategy, Oracle Japan and Asia Pacific.

The report also highlights that data redundancy is the most anticipated future use case for multicloud, other than data mobility and cost optimization across public clouds. IT departments, meanwhile, are planning to use multicloud for risk mitigation and geographic expansion in achieving global service delivery.

“Unique among hyperscale providers, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) offers customer choice to deploy workloads where they best fit – on-premises, on the public cloud or even across multiple clouds. With the recent introduction of MySQL HeatWave on AWS and Oracle Database Service for Microsoft Azure, Oracle has broken down the wall between cloud providers, so that customers can achieve their business outcomes,” he concluded.