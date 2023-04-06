AG&P Industrial taps Oracle to increase efficiency

AG&P Industrial (AG&P), a diversified, full-asset lifecycle engineering, procurement, fabrication, construction, installation, and commissioning (EPFCIC), infrastructure development and operations & maintenance (O&M) company has selected Oracle Fusion Cloud Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) and Oracle Fusion Cloud Enterprise Performance Management (EPM) to integrate its business applications across its expanding operations, and optimize enterprise-wide efficiency at a lower Total Cost of Ownership (TCO).

Executives of both companies during the signing ceremony.

With close to $1 billion in ongoing and newly awarded projects around the world, AG&P requires a scalable SaaS platform to support its multi-country finance and operations team expansion. After a comprehensive evaluation, AG&P selected Oracle Cloud ERP and Oracle Cloud EPM to gain unified business insights and enhance decision-making.

“We identified AI-enabled next-generation ERP and EPM cloud technology for our management processes and rapidly expanding operations across multiple projects globally. With the proven ability of Oracle Fusion Applications to seamlessly integrate all business functions, once implemented, we can expect to respond even more quickly to our stakeholders and conduct our business with an increased agility, performance and efficiency, while being future-ready,” Alexander Leo Gamboa, president, AG&P Industrial, said.

“Oracle Fusion Applications is an ideal choice for AG&P Industrial. Secure, scalable and reliable, the platform comes with an in-built risk management system and offers enterprise-wide analytics across functions with flexibility to incorporate changes, including bringing in emerging and advanced AI technologies as appropriate,” Onkar Kapoor, chief information officer, AG&P, said.

By leveraging Oracle Cloud ERP, AG&P will be able to increase productivity, reduce costs, and improve controls while Oracle Cloud EPM will enable the company to accelerate planning and decision-making and efficiently streamline its financial close. Additionally, Oracle’s quarterly updates will help AG&P tap into a continuous stream of innovation and advanced automation capabilities on a regular basis.

“Industrial companies need cloud-based technology that unify management processes and give leaders visibility and insights into all aspects of their business,” said Jay Tuseth, vice president, applications, ASEAN and general manager, customer experience, APAC, Oracle. “With Oracle’s proven track record for delivering industry-leading technology and our customer-first mindset, AG&P can embrace new business models, drive continuous innovation, and achieve faster value in its ongoing phase of global expansion.”

Over 11,000 organizations turn to Oracle Cloud ERP and Oracle Cloud HCM applications to run their businesses. Oracle Cloud ERP offers a comprehensive set of enterprise finance and operations capabilities, including financials, accounting hub, procurement, project management, risk management, subscription management, enterprise performance management, and supply chain management & manufacturing.

Oracle has garnered consistent industry recognition for its applications. Oracle was recently named a Leader in the 2022 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Cloud ERP for Product-Centric Enterprises and the 2022 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Cloud ERP for Service-Centric Enterprises. Additionally, Oracle was named a Leader in the 2022 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Cloud Financial Planning Software.