Oracle intros next-gen Exadata platform

Orace has introduced X10M, the latest generation of its Oracle Exadata platforms for all Oracle Database workloads.

The company said these platforms support database consolidation with more capacity and offer greater value than previous generations.

Thousands of organizations, large and small, run their most critical and demanding workloads on Oracle Exadata including the majority of the largest financial, telecom, and retail businesses in the world, the company said.

“Our 12th generation Oracle Exadata X10M continues our strategy to provide customers with extreme scale, performance, and value, and we will make it available everywhere—in the cloud and on-premises,” Juan Loaiza, EVP, Mission-Critical Database Technologies, Oracle. “Customers that choose cloud deployments also benefit from running Oracle Autonomous Database, which further lowers costs by delivering true pay-per-use and eliminating database and infrastructure administration.”

Available now in both Oracle Exadata CloudCustomer and Oracle Exadata Database Machine, the new Exadata X10M platforms feature 4th Gen AMD EPYC processors.

With up to 3X more cores in database servers and 2X more cores in storage servers compared to the previous generation, Exadata X10M platforms deliver up to 3X higher transaction throughput and up to 3.6X faster analytic queries. Exadata X10M’s high-capacity storage servers can now hold 22 percent more data, while all-flash storage servers now offer 2.4X the capacity of the previous systems. In addition, database servers now support 50 percent higher memory capacity—enabling more databases to run on the same system.

“AMD EPYC CPUs were designed from the ground up to achieve three key goals—deliver more performance for complex data center workloads, reduce latency with larger, better-designed caches, and increase throughput with more cores per socket. It is ideally suited for mission-critical database workloads,” Mark Papermaster, EVP and CTO, AMD. “Our engineers worked closely with Oracle to ensure the Exadata X10M based on 4th generation AMD EPYC processors, with 96 cores per socket, is a balanced configuration that enables near-linear scalability and improved energy efficiency for database workloads.” Organizations can scale out their Exadata X10M infrastructure by adding individual database or storage servers, allowing them to tailor their configurations to meet immediate needs and expand them in the future should those needs change, the company also said.



Oracle’s Real Application Clusters technology uniquely enables scaling and planned maintenance while databases are fully online for both mission-critical online transaction processing (OLTP) and data warehouse workloads.