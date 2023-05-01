Foodpanda rolls out bus hub to assist delivery partners

Online food and grocery platform foodpanda has unveiled its “pandaPatrol: Hub on Wheels”, a foodpanda-branded bus that will visit several provinces and cities nationwide to connect with its delivery partners.

The pink-colored coaster will be making stops at select gas stations and will include games and activities that partner riders, bikers, e-scooters, and walkers can enjoy.

The roadshow kicked off in Metro Manila this month and will proceed next to Luzon provinces and areas in Visayas and Mindanao until the end of the year.

At the official launch last April 28, foodpanda Philippines operations director Patricia Jacinto shared that the initiative aims to reinforce its commitment to supporting and assisting its delivery partners while driving engagement for its partners.

“We wanted to bring the experience closer to our Ka-pandas by visiting them in their local provinces and cities,” Jacinto said.

In addition to the interactive and playful games on the ground, the pandaPatrol coaster will generally serve as a support hub for delivery partners where they can personally meet foodpanda representatives to raise any concerns on the spot.

“Right then and there, we can hear them out and provide the appropriate solution to their queries – whether they are having technical issues with their accounts, need assistance on their delivery sessions, or simply want to provide feedback for process improvement.”

Other activities include redemption of exclusive merchandise and other items from their Bamboo points, foodpanda’s rewards program for partner riders where they can earn points for completing specific tasks or successful deliveries. Even interested applicants can also apply onsite to become a part of the Ka-panda community.

On-ground booths for fodpanda’s partners for rider support and assistance are also present during the roadshow so Ka-pandas can get to know and avail the several initiatives and services available at their disposal.

Jacinto also revealed that various initiatives and programs were provided to ramp up the efforts on supporting and engaging Ka-pandas.

Just recently, the company concluded its annual panda legends online tournament that brought together partner riders for a friendly competition and a chance to win amazing prizes.

Adding to their list of government partners, the online food and grocery platform also sealed a partnership with Pag-IBIG Fund and the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) to help its delivery partners gain access to the government’s social security programs and benefits.

To show appreciation for the hard work of their Ka-pandas, foodpanda also rolled out a campaign that will match every tip received by the riders on the app.

During the campaign period, they will earn twice the amount of tips, with 100% of it fully credited to their accounts.