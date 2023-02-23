NBA merch, food deals up for grabs from ‘NBA X foodpanda’ tie-up

Through an official marketing partnership, the National Basketball Association (NBA) picked online food and grocery delivery platform foodpanda as its official online food delivery platform in the Philippines, in time for the All-Star 2023 festivities that took place last February 17-19.

Moving forward, this partnership will provide Filipino fans with exclusive NBA merchandise and foodpanda voucher prizes, deals and discounts, and watch parties.

NBA Philippines senior director of global marketing partnerships Mae Dichupa shared her excitement in offering engaging campaigns and activities to Filipino food lovers and sports fans alike.

“We look forward to working together to offer new and creative experiences that will bring fans and players in the Philippines closer to the game,” she continued.

As a food and beverage services partner of NBA, foodpanda joins the likes of Levy Restaurants, Aramark, Delaware North, Legends Hospitality, and Centerplate.

Additionally, the collaboration means foodpanda will also serve as an official partner of NBA 3X Philippines presented by beverage brand Mountain Dew – a 3-on-3 basketball tournament that will officially go live next month in March.

“Filipinos are known for their immense passion for basketball, and in the same way that the NBA is among the most popular sports leagues in the country, we’re committed to shaping foodpanda as the preferred choice of local consumers for online food delivery,” added foodpanda Philippines director for growth Guilherme Porto.

Prior to the NBA partnership, foodpanda did not have any direct partnerships with sports teams or leagues but offered promotional campaigns and discounts during major sporting events such as the Olympic Games, FIFA World Cup, and similar major sporting events that attract a significant audience.

“Foodpanda and the NBA are excited to announce a groundbreaking partnership and over the course of the basketball season, foodpanda and the NBA will be joining forces to create super exciting experiences together. We will be launching a lot of events… and then we’ll be giving more prizes in the future,” said Lorelie Olalia, head of integrated marketing communications at foodpanda.

“We Filipinos live basketball and breathe basketball. Many of us have inherited this love of the game and we have been so passionate about the game. We all love the NBA, in particular. Gameplay wouldn’t be complete without our favorite game munchies that are perfect to assist every sports fans’ needs,” she added.

Earlier this month, foodpanda showcased its new brand philosophy, film manifesto, and announced an upcoming limited-edition Pau-Pau plushie toy based on the company’s mascot.

“Here in foodpanda, we believe that everyone should have the freedom to enjoy what matters to them. We want everybody to be rewarded with wonderful experiences that make every moment truly unforgettable. We recently launched our new brand philosophy “live like a panda” and this philosophy is at the heart of everything we do,” she concluded.