Malay town launches mobile app to guide Boracay tourists

BORACAY Island, Malay — The Malay Tourism Office officially launched on Friday, April28, the official Boracay guide app to provide tourists and travelers the latest info about this resort island.

Tourists flock to the beach of Boracay Island a day prior to the opening of Love Boracay 2023, which ran from April 28 to May 1

Malay tourism chief Felix Delos Santos said during the launch that the Project Big A app can now be downloaded for both Android and iOS devices.

The mobile app was launched as part of the opening program of the “Love Boracay 2023” festival. The Love Boracay started April 28 and culminate on May 1.

Department of Tourism secretary Maria Christina Frasco also graced the launching of the mobile app at the beach of Epic Bar at D’Mall Boracay.

“The app is actually my project with the Development Academy of the Philippines where I am a scholar. The content of the app, which will be updated regularly, involves information on tourism activities, accredited hotels and tourist attractions that Boracay and the town of Malay could offer,” Delos Santos said.

According to Delos Santos, more than 600,000 foreign and local tourists have already visited Boracay from January to April 27 of this year. The local government of Malay hopes to lure around two million tourists by the end of the year.

Aside from the launch of the mobile app, other Love Boracay 2023 activities included white sand-castle making, paraw regatta sail, fun run for mental health, and the Fiesta de Obreros. Also, sports activities such as beach volleyball and dragon boat races were also held.