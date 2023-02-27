Globe, DITO cited by Opensignal for improved mobile experience

Mobile metrics firm Opensignal has unveiled its latest mobile network experience awards citing the ranking of global telcos and highlighting trends in mobile live video services.

Filipino users enjoyed the second greatest improvement in live video experience from 4G to 5G worldwide, with a 28.1% improvement

The company said the first Global Mobile Network Experience Awards 2023 gives a definitive ranking of the world’s mobile operators and recognizes the leaders across a range of user experience categories.

The awards feature a strong performance from Philippines telcos Globe and DITO in particular.

Key findings include:

Globe is one of only seven operators globally to be recognized as a Global Rising Star in four or more categories for the percentage improvement in Opensignal users’ mobile experience between H2 2021 and H2 2022. It is a Global Rising Star for Games Experience, Voice App Experience, Upload Speed Experience and Time on 4G/5G.

DITO is the only Filipino operator to be recognized for the quality of its mobile experience in H2 2022 at the global level. It is a Global High Performer for Time on 4G/5G.

Opensignal also said Globe users saw the greatest year-on-year improvement in Games Experience and Voice App Experience out of all the operators analyzed in South East Asia, with impressive increases of 31.8% and 10.8%, respectively. DITO users saw the second-highest increase in the region for Voice App Experience — 7.3%.

Opensignal also revealed its Live Video Experience in mobile sports, news and gaming report, which is an industry-first look at the live video experience of mobile users across more than 100 markets worldwide.



Key findings include:

Filipino users enjoyed the second greatest improvement in live video experience from 4G to 5G worldwide, with a 28.1% improvement. Only Indonesian users saw a greater improvement (32.7%)