Dragonpay seals expansion deal with Wix on PH market

Dragonpay, one of the Philippines’ fintech pioneers and payment gateways, has partnered with Wix.com Ltd., a global SaaS platform to create, manage and grow an online presence and provide Wix’s Philippine-based merchants access to Dragonpay’s payment gateway.

The company said the partnership will also enable local companies to accept seamless and secure digital payments.

Robertson Chiang, founder and CEO of Dragonpay talks about the strategic partnership with Wix, as part of the company’s goal to empower more Filipino consumers and MSMEs through cybersecure payment solutions.

Through this partnership, Wix merchants in the Philippines can connect to Dragonpay and process credit cards, and a variety of other payment methods including cryptocurrencies, such as Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and Tether (USDT), providing a seamless online shopping experience for their customers. Not only does this power convenience, but this also gives the merchants a wider market reach, ultimately leading to increased sales and revenues.

“We are always working to provide Wix merchants with a variety of convenient and innovative payment solutions tailored to local and global business needs. The integration with Dragonpay gives our merchants in the Philippines more choice and flexibility in the payment methods they offer their customers, enabling them to remain competitive, increase conversions and ultimately grow their revenues,” Amit Sagiv, co-head of Wix Payments, said.

In addition, with more payment options available, customers are more likely to complete their purchases, reducing the number of abandoned carts and increasing the conversion rate. They can also have peace of mind that their personal and financial data is secure. This builds trust between customers and merchants, leading to increased brand loyalty and repeat business.

“Dragonpay has been around for 13 years now, processing over 300 million transactions to date. We know that our job will never be done. We remain steadfast in our commitment to empowering every online Filipino business and consumer through secure, accessible and reliable payments. Hence, we continue to forge partnerships that share the same passion and vision that we have like Wix,” Robertson Chiang, founder and CEO of Dragonpay, said.

Armed with lessons learned from a global pandemic, more and more businesses are shifting their businesses online, making it crucial for them to have a secure and reliable payment gateway. With the rapid growth of the e-commerce market in Southeast Asia, including the Philippines, this shift aligns with the projected revenues that are forecasted to reach $18.16 billion for 2023 and balloon up to $29.54 billion by 2027 as reported by market and consumer data platform, Statista.

This growth presents a significant opportunity for micro, small and medium-sized businesses or MSMEs in the Philippines to establish their online presence and tap into a wider customer base. However, to succeed in the online marketplace, these businesses must have access to reliable payment gateways that can accommodate various payment options. With these continuous, tech-driven leaps, the Philippines is in for a more bolstered e-commerce industry. Learn more about the partnership between Dragonpay and Wix here https://www.dragonpay.ph/developers/wix/.