Mapúa showcases ‘Global Classroom’ project with Arizona State University

Mapua Malayan Colleges Laguna (MMCL) and Arizona State University (ASU) have teamed up to enhance learning through an advanced high-tech initiative dubbed “Global Classroom”.

Photo shows Dodjie Maestrecampo, president and CEO of Mapúa Malayan Colleges Laguna and Mapúa Malayan Colleges Mindanao (left) and Dr. Bonifacio T. Doma Jr, EVP International Alliances and Partnership executive director at Mapúa

The partnership enables engaging lectures to be delivered across vast distances, bringing a new dimension to education.

“We are delighted to be collaborating with the Mapua schools, whom we selected as our Philippine champions because of their long-standing reputation for innovation and academic excellence,” said Chris Hill, chief strategy officer, and head of Asia Pacific at ASU’s Cintana Education.

With the partnership, students gain a valuable advantage: a global perspective integrated into the classroom. They now have access to ASU’s top-notch content and enhanced course programs, opening doors to an international education.

The partnership’s Global Signature Courses offer students world-class education through virtual global classrooms. The innovative online learning experiences are co-led by ASU faculty from the United States and professors from ASU-Cintana Alliance universities.

Under this set-up, students in the Philippines have the opportunity to interact with classmates from all corners of the globe, fostering cross-cultural connections and expanding their global perspective – all without the need to leave the Philippines.

“Our goal is to provide Filipino students with this immersive global educational experience with the top international university and a top Filipino in a cost-effective manner,” said Dodjie Maestrecampo, president and CEO of Mapua Malayan Colleges Laguna and Mindanao.

The Global tech classroom is equipped with advanced features to enhance the learning experience. It boasts four 75-inch display screens strategically placed in the rooms –with two in the front and the remaining screens at the back.

The classroom is equipped with three ceiling microphones that ensure high-quality sound transmission throughout the connected classrooms.

Additionally, there is a state-of-the-art podium that controls all the electronic components, including zooming the screens, adjusting the lights, operating the curtains, and managing the display on the screens.

The partnership also offers a 3-plus-1 program, providing flexibility for students. With this program, students can choose to study three years in the Philippines and then spend their final year in Arizona, if they wish.

They have the option to physically go to the US or complete their Arizona year from the Philippines.