First coding and robotics learning center in PH launched

Nullspace Robotics PH, a learning center dedicated to teaching coding and robotics, recently inaugurated its flagship branch at the Uptown Place Mall in Taguig City.

As the local franchise of Nullspace Robotics, a provider of robotics and coding education in Singapore, Nullspace Robotics PH aims to revolutionize tech education in the country.

With a strong focus on introducing engineering and programming concepts to children aged 9 to 14, Nullspace Robotics PH offers a diverse range of enrichment programs designed to engage young minds through hands-on learning experiences.

From building and programming robots to creating games and working on electronic projects, students are immersed in interactive and exciting activities that foster creativity and critical thinking.

“Digital transformation is the wave of the future and our programs will give kids a solid foundation for a successful career in technology. Our goal is to develop bright and tech-savvy kids through fun and interactive learning,” said Bennieson Co, owner of Nullspace Robotics PH.

Nullspace Robotics PH offers two featured programs: the “Minecraft Series: Coding Workshops” and the “Robotics Certificate Program”.

These programs provide learning opportunities for children to explore the world of technology in a fun and engaging way.

The Minecraft Series: Coding Workshops is the perfect choice for children who are passionate about Minecraft. Through this program, participants will be introduced to coding using Minecraft Education.

They will learn block-based coding techniques that allow them to control their in-game character and interact with the virtual environment.

This hands-on experience not only enhances their coding skills but also sparks their creativity and problem-solving abilities.

In the Robotics Certificate Program, children will have the opportunity to develop their proficiency in Lego Robotics.

Utilizing the state-of-the-art Lego Education SPIKE Prime robotics kit, students will learn how to build and program robots using a variety of sensors and programming automation.

The program provides a comprehensive and practical introduction to robotics, fostering critical thinking and logical reasoning in children.

Both programs offered by Nullspace Robotics PH aim to provide children with valuable skills that are essential in today’s technology-driven world.

By combining interactive learning with enjoyable activities, these programs ensure an engaging educational experience for children who have an interest in coding, robotics, and Minecraft.

Nullspace Robotics PH owner Bennieson Co

Meanwhile, Nullspace Robotics PH has joined forces with the Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) for the Coding for Kids Project.

The partnership aims to enhance STEM education in primary schools by introducing fundamental coding concepts using the LEGO Education SPIKE Prime robotics kit.