Converge fiber Internet keeps SME printing biz going

SMEs were among the hardest hit sectors during the pandemic, with the Department of Trade and Industry doling out billions of pesos (and appealing for more) in support of the sector during the period.

While many SMEs have languished during the peak years of the pandemic, there are a lucky few who were able to survive.

A&L Printing Services, a small business based in Davao City run by three employees, were among the lucky ones able to scrape by during the economic crisis, in large part because of their dependence on one necessity that everyone relied on during the pandemic: the Internet.

“We started A&L to make it easy and quick to process photos and documents and we also help repair broken computers, laptops and other electric appliances,” said Dennis Atuel, co-owner of A&L Printing Services together with his wife, Rosalie Atuel. The business has been thriving for four years before the pandemic hit.

“Sinimulan namin yung negosyo na naka-data. Pero mas maganda talaga daloy ng negosyo kapag stable ang Internet kasi kunyari may ipipirint galing Internet tapos putol-putol yung koneksyon, mahirap talaga. Nasubukan na namin sa ibang provider, putol putol,” added Dennis, expounding on the business’ Internet connection.

(We started the business just using data. But business is better when the Internet is stable because it’s hard when someone wants to have something printed from the Internet and the connection is laggy. We’ve tried other providers, that has been the experience with them.)

One among the row of small businesses in the Centerpoint Plaza in Davao City, Rosalie and Dennis knew they had to stand out from competing small businesses.

“Isang customer nagtanong sa amin dahil mabilis Internet namin, ano daw gamit naming Internet, sabi namin Converge,” Rosalie added. Pinili namin yun kasi mabilis sila umaksyon kapag may problema sa Internet and nagsasabi sila kapag nire-repair,” she said.

(One customer asked us what’s our Internet because it’s quite fast. We said it’s Converge. We chose Converge because their response and action in resolving the Internet is fast and they give notice when they are repairing the Internet.)

Dennis and Rosalie had their fair share of challenges during the pandemic but thanks to the economy reopening and the fiber broadband connection of Converge, they are recouping sales and gaining more customers

With Converge Flexibix more than adequately supplying the needs of the small business, A&L Printing can augment its bottom line through add-on services for customers.

“Nakikita ng mga customers na naka-Netflix kami, naka-YouTube, Google, at marami pang iba,” she said.

(Customers see us doing it all: Netflix, YouTube, Google, and many more.)

While A&L Printing Services also saw a downturn during the pandemic, it is now recouping lost sales and winning more customers.

“Lumalago na ang benta,” said Rosalie happily.

(The business is really picking up!)

