Pinoy tech startups ink logistics pact for PH e-commerce

Dingdong and RiderKo, two rising all-Filipino startups, officially forged a strategic partnership last May 30, 2023, through a memorandum of agreement (MOA) signing held in Mandaluyong.



The partnership aims to provide a 100% Filipino-powered all-in-one platform that offers easy and convenient transactions for customers and business merchants in an effort to expand the local delivery service industry.

Dong Dantes, founder and chairman of Dingdong; and Joy Tan, CEO and founder of RiderKo usher in a new tech solution and last-mile delivery platform for the Philippine market with a memorandum of agreement signing.

Dingdong, a last-mile delivery fulfillment company with hands-on delivery solutions, offers fully assisted booking and stationed rider services for its customers and merchant partners. The firm advocates to professionalize the delivery service industry in the country.

RiderKo is a 100% Filipino-developed mobile application that offers on-demand food and door-to-door delivery services and prides itself on nurturing local tech talents to provide global solutions.

Together, the two startups are set to combine their wealth of expertise, talent, and innovation in the tech and delivery sectors to create a holistic e-commerce and delivery experience to benefit partner businesses and app users.

The partnership comes at an opportune time to provide more options for Filipino consumers and businesses as demand for delivery services continues to grow. The two startups believe that not only is it important to expand the industry, but to ensure that it caters to the unique needs and requirements of the local market.

“More than a partnership, we share the same vision and a mutual trust and respect for each other, our riders, our merchants, and our stakeholders,” Dong Dantes, Dingdong founder and chairman said. “It is imperative for us to create a platform that is by Filipinos for Filipinos to address any gaps that may hinder safe and improved door-to-door delivery services for all.”

“Over the years, we have built tech innovations for people and communities to help them move forward,” Joy Tan, RiderKo CEO and founder shared. “Our tech and e-commerce expertise, unified with the delivery rider professionalization of Dingdong, will boost our thrust to become a valuable and most trusted end-to-end delivery solutions partner for Filipinos.”

The user-friendly platform aims to be a “one-stop app” for delivery needs through its hassle-free booking process. Customers are offered real-time location tracking, whether for on-demand, scheduled, single pick-up, or multiple location drop-off requirements.

For businesses seeking a reliable delivery provider, Dingdong® offers corporate partnership opportunities with a range of packages and automated delivery processes. Currently, the platform caters to various businesses and institutions in the food, retail, hotel, and education sectors among others.

Existing online stores and e-commerce platforms can also integrate Dingdong’s agnostic API (application programming interface) for seamless end-to-end automation and leverage the expertise of its professional delivery fleet.

The platform will also feature Dingdong Eats, where customers can conveniently order food for delivery or store pickup. A unique feature to reserve tables for dining in their wide selection of partner restaurants will also be added for a more seamless experience.

With the Merchant app, restaurants, regardless of their size, will be able to promote and sell their products online while streamlining store management, inventory, and order processing. With user-friendly analytics and a performance dashboard, owners can effortlessly monitor real-time store performance.

Dingdong plans to include retail shops in the near future.

“Dingdong and RiderKo aim to empower Filipinos through people-centric technology, while adapting our own Filipino values of having malasakit and being maasikaso to all our customers and partners,” Dantes said.

Dingdong, powered by RiderKo, will be available for download on App Store for iOS and Playstore for Android on June 12, 2023.