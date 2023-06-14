Aklan, Iloilo schools unveil mobile app to upgrade weaving traditions in Western Visayas

ILOILO CITY – Two universities in Western Visayas have launched their respective mobile apps in the hopes of upgrading the ancient art of weaving in Western Visayas and introduce new technology that can be used for mass production.

The Aklan State University has unveiled its mobile app to be known as Hibla Tek, a natural fiber thread counter app.

The Iloilo Science and Technology University, for its part, has introduced the HILO, a weavers digital app that can help both sellers and patrons identify fabric colors.

For ages, natives of Aklan and Iloilo have been known to weave indigenous fibers. Aklan is known for the fiber called Red Spanish Pineapple, a fine fabric used to make globally competitive barongs.

Iloilo, on the other hand, is known for weaving “hablon”, a hand-woven fabric used for clothes and tablecloths. It is made up of fibers from pineapple, abaca, and cotton.

DTI secretary Alfredo Pascual was in Iloilo City on Thursday, June 8, to personally lead the launch of the agency’s regional project dubbed “Weave Philippines”. He was accompanied by DTI undersecretary Rafaelita Aldaba.

“I welcome this innovation by the DTI-Western Visayas. The challenge is how to make wearables for everyday use using the special fabrics that is indigenous to the region,” he said in his speech at the Park Inn by Radisson.

DTI 6 (Western Visayas) acting regional director Ermelinda Pollentes said she welcomes the challenge of the trade chief and vowed to strengthen their collaboration with the state universities in the region.

Meanwhile, Pascual also graced the launch of the DTI’s Integrated MSME Management Information System (iMMIS) during his IIoilo visit.

“The iMMIS serves as the database of MSMEs in the region which can track down their economic growth. We are also currently studying the possibility of giving assistance to registered MSMEs during calamities,” Pascual said.