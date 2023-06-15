Telecoms, ICT, business process among key gov’t projects under PPP

Telecommunications, information and communications technology (ICT), and business process management are among the key infrastructure projects that the Philippine government is promoting to foreign investors through the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) program.

NEDA secretary Arsenio Balisacan told participants of the Philippine economic briefing held at the Fullerton Singapore on Thursday, June 15, that the government is promoting PPPs as a mode of financing the Infrastructure Flagship Projects (IFPs) and other high-impact projects in physical, digital, and social infrastructure.

“These PPP opportunities encompass investments in transport and road projects, property development, health, water and sanitation, ICT, solid waste management, energy, and tourism,” said Balisacan.

He noted that the current administration’s Build-Better-More Infrastructure Program includes 194 Infrastructure Flagship Projects (IFPs) worth $148 billion which are concentrated in physical and digital connectivity including water resources and upgrading the country’s fundamental infrastructure.

“These IFPs will be financed through diverse funding sources and slightly over half of the financing will come from Official Development Assistance (ODA) while around 30% will be provided through PPPs,” he said.

Balisacan stressed that the Philippine government considers the private sector an invaluable partner in achieving its socioeconomic agenda.

“The private sector serves as the engine of growth and innovation in the Philippines, and by leveraging its financial muscle, technological expertise, and managerial capacities, we can deliver better public services, lower consumer prices, and improve the quality of life for all Filipinos.”

Balisacan asked foreign investors to consider investing in the Philippines, especially through PPPs, in key infrastructure sectors such as energy, water, airports, logistics, telecommunications, expressways, and railways.

“We encourage you to explore exciting opportunities in our growth drivers, including agribusiness, mining, manufacturing, utilities, construction, tourism, education, creative industries, health, information technology, and business process management,” he added.