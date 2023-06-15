Epson PH rolls out color label printer for on-demand businesses

Epson Philippines has unveiled its latest inkjet printer line targeted for on-demand businesses in various industries.

The company said the Epson ColorWorks C4050 is engineered to provide higher print quality output and better system integration to facilitate businesses that require on-demand color label solutions at high mix, low volume requirements to produce multiple label variations.

This includes GHS chemicals, MICE events, medical, manufacturing, food and beverage and retail sectors.

The company said the label market is slated to expand at a CAGR (compounded annual growth rate) of 16% over the next 3 years.

The ColorWorks C4050 supersedes its predecessor C3510, incorporating the upgrade of Epson’s PrecisionCore TFP Printhead technology for higher quality print labels at increased efficiencies.



The new PrecisionCore Printhead utilizes the Micro TFP PrecisionCore print chip, that accurately controls ink placement at super-fast speeds. This allows for high resolution images of up to 1200 x 1200 dpi to be printed, and the inbuilt spot color matching function with IPP profile creation ensures that perfection is delivered in the details, even for complex labels.

The ColorWorks C4050 allows accurate on-demand color label printing, reducing labelling costs with paper-saving and ink-saving functionalities.

To prolong the printhead life, the C4050 has an inbuilt Auto Head Maintenance feature that uses Nozzle Verification Technology (NVT) which allows users to set predefined times to check and clean the printhead nozzles if they are clogged.

The C4050 also offers the option for businesses to select the proper print mode according to the media utilized and comes with Matte Black or Gloss Black ink cartridges for optimum media compatibility.

Coupled with the three colors of Cyan, Magenta and Yellow DURABrite Ultra Pigment premium water-resistant ink, the printer carries out basic printing production with aplomb to create vividly colored labels.

The C4050 provides the ultimate flexibility when it comes to supporting printing on a wide variety of inkjet label substrates – whether its high-gloss, matte, synthetic – and two media feeds, including roll labels and folded labels.

Considering the dynamic nature of today’s modern business environment, the importance of portability, connectivity, and regulatory compliance of label production is crucial for business operations, especially in the Meetings Incentives Conferences Exhibitions (MICE), Retail and Service and GHS chemical industries.

The new C4050 meets pertinent business needs of such industry sectors, providing a Wi-Fi connectivity option via a separate dongle accessory.



This offers seamless connectivity for businesses with a mobile workforce that utilize various mobile devices, making printing a quick, accessible, and simplified process for anyone to easily manage.

Furthermore, the C4050 label printer, Epson’s pigment inks, and its wide variety of approved media are also BS5609 certified with guaranteed GHS compliance for label output, making this label printer the ideal solution for the chemical market.

The C4050 is also compatible with Mac and Linux users, and it supports middleware such as BarTender, NiceLabel and CodeSoft. ESC/label command support is also provided for businesses that wish to develop programs to control the printer.

Moreover, businesses can look forward to substantial cost savings and decreased production time as the C4050 is equipped with higher individual capacity ink cartridges, which allows for larger print volumes with no ink wastage.

Designed for ease of use, businesses need not worry about conventional label printer operating hassles as the C4050 provides simplicity with functional usage. Not only does the printer offer a compact footprint for space-saving benefit, it is also easy to maintain.

Users can readily replace the auto cutter unit once the cutter becomes dull and they can access inbuilt features such as Epson’s Web Configuration support or Device Admin support should they face any maintenance issues.

Furthermore, the C4050 consists of a 2.7” Color LCD for improved visibility when manning the printer.

“The C4050 was precisely constructed based on modern market requirements. Our customers across various industries require embedded IT integration, agility with on-demand label solutions and clear color differentiation to effectively carry out their day-to-day operations,” Eduardo Bonoan, head of marketing division at Epson Philippines, said.

“In response, we provided vast improvements in print image quality and connectivity via newly incorporated features in the C4050, allowing reliable efficiency and cost-effective productivity without any compromise on the quality of print.”