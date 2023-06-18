PMC reopens Greenbelt branch as its biggest store in PH

Apple reseller Power Mac Center (PMC) has reopened its Greenbelt 3 flagship store last June 2, which has a total area of 462 square meters (as against its previous size of 357 square meter).

The Greenbelt branch is also an “Apple Premium Partner (APP)” store, Apple’s newest and highest distinction of reseller retail stores globally. PMC was one of the first in Southeast Asia to open an APP store as it unveiled the Power Mac Center Apple Premium Partner in Power Plant Mall in December last year.

Apart from Apple products, the Greenbelt 3 store also now offers repair services through an in-house Mobile Care Service Center, as well as free in-store workshops daily.

The branch will host workshops about creating a more personalized experience with the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro, portrait photography with iPhone, productivity with iPad, switching to Mac, multitasking and project management with Mac, and getting to know Apple Watch as an iPhone companion.

Two sessions will be available during weekdays (Monday to Thursday) at 5:00 PM and 7:00 PM while weekend (Friday to Sunday) classes will be held at 12:00 PM, 3:00 PM, 5:00 PM, and 7:00 PM.

“It was a great delight for us to open the first Apple Premium Partner store in the country. As we welcome customers to another store of this kind, we feel more committed to serve our purpose of bridging more Filipinos to Apple technology. Whether you’re a student, a professional, a creative, or a business owner, the Power Mac Center Apple Premium Partner store in Greenbelt 3 is your one-stop premium destination. All things Apple, all in one place,” said Joey Alvarez, PMC director of product management and marketing.

Jim Laguio, PMC director for service, warehouse, and logistics, said the Mobile Care Service Center has served as the technical support provider of loyal PMC customers and Apple fans all over the country.

“We are excited to finally be able to bring our repair and maintenance services to the flagship store in Greenbelt 3 — now an Apple Premium Partner store. We aim to continue marching forward in our mission, and from here onwards, we get to do it in a one-stop-shop capacity with our APP stores,” he said.