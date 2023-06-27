DICT gets 200 GBPS Internet connectivity from Infinivan

Japanese broadband firm Infinivan has announced the activation of the 200 GBPS Internet connection that it is providing for free to the Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT).

The “connectivity facility” was formally inaugurated on June 23 at the Cybercrime Investigation and Coordinating Center (CICC) building on Roces Avenue in Quezon City with DICT secretary Ivan John Uy, CICC executive director Alexander K. Ramos, Infinivan president Shigeki Nakahara and Infinivan director Koji Miyashita in attendance.

During the launch event, the Japanese firm, in cooperation with the CICC, introduced a proof-of-concept for efficient and secure connectivity monitoring.

Uy said the new standard sets a maximum utilization of bandwidth, allowing the DICT to provide secure connectivity, and reduce the risk of hacking and malware attacks to a critical infrastructure.

“I was informed that initially this bandwidth will only be provided to those connected to the GovNet system, which is about 900 agencies on the national and the local level. With this bandwidth, the connectivity issues in many of the government agencies will be resolved and there will be a much more capacity for them to be connected to the GovNet system,” Uy told the press during the activation ceremony.

Nakahara, on the other hand, said Infinican has stepped up its investments in the country by another $200 million, thereby introducing a higher standard of connectivity.

“With the much-needed guaranteed and reliable connectivity, Infinivan is honored to serve the technology arm of the country in boosting its capacities and potentials,” Nakahara said in a prepared speech.

“And this partnership lights the way into a better and greater height for the public sector to further promote connectivity and accessibility nationwide, especially the far-flung areas to provide connection like no other,” he added.

Ramos said that CICC partnered with Infinivan in order to reduce malware attacks on government infrastructure as part of its cybercrime prevention efforts.

He said DICT’s recently launch eGov Super App will also benefit from the service as it has to have secure endpoints being a critical part of the government’s IT infrastructure.

Infinivan was granted by Congress the franchise to operate as a telecommunication company under RA 10898 and is an affiliate of Tokyo Stock Exchange-listed IPS Inc. It offers end-to-end fiber optic network infrastructure.