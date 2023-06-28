Converge targets micro firms with new hotel management solution

Fiber internet and technology solutions provider Converge ICT Solutions is targeting to capture the estimated 150,000 micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) operating in the tourism and hospitality sector in the Philippines with its cloud-based hotel management solution that aims to digitalize MSME hotels and resorts.

In photo: Converge SEVP and COO Jesus C. Romero (3rd from the left) and Comise Solutions Managing Director Jojo Abudancia (4th from the left) shake hands during the MOA signing ceremony. They are joined by (L-R): Converge VP and Head of Marketing Orange Ramirez, Converge Head of Innovation & Product Management Emil Baniqued, Comise Solutions Director Dante Fernandez and Comise Solutions Finance Director Teng Valerio.

Equipping MSMEs with the same technology capabilities as large hotel chains and enabling them to compete more effectively is the shared goal of Converge, in partnership with another Filipino-owned technology firm, Comise Solutions Inc. The two companies recently signed a memorandum of understanding formalizing their partnership at the Converge headquarters.

“The Converge Workplace Hotel Management Solution gives more control and visibility of small hotels over their operations. In the past, you go to booking aggregator sites for a booking, and small hotels have to pay a commission to them to sell a room. With this solution, small hotels and resorts now have the ability on their website to accept direct bookings and payments. For this to happen it means you automate the operations of the hotel,” Jesus C. Romero, Converge COO, said.

“The solution will help hotels to automate their hotel operations and accurately monitor the inventory, pricing, and booking of guests,” Jojo Abundancia, president of Comise Solutions Inc., added.

Comise Solutions is a Filipino company involved in development and delivery of technology-enabled solutions. It is the authorized reseller of the eZee Hospitality IT Solutions – Cloud Based Property Management System, Channel Manager and Reservations Management System.

Converge and Comise started their partnership in 2022, with the aim of synergizing their solutions for the underserved segment of the hospitality industry by offering cloud-based world class hotel applications previously available only for five star hotels. From then on, they formed their respective teams to package the solutions for MSMEs

With the high-speed, pure connectivity of Converge and Comise’s expertise in hospitality management solutions, hotels can track their operations in a single platform, increasing their efficiency, profitability, and guest satisfaction.

This is the latest value-added service being offered by fiber broadband company Converge, under its Workplace family of products. Converge Workplace is the umbrella brand for business productivity software solutions.

“More than the quality broadband connection, Converge is all about finding technology solutions to the needs of our business customers. We aim to expand our portfolio of value-added products for the benefit of our business clients and help them succeed in their respective industries,” Romero said.

Apart from allowing hotels and resort owners to have their own booking system, they can also manage room inventory, and manage the different departments of the hotel – from housekeeping and front desk, to maintenance. One advantage of having a dedicated booking platform is eliminating the commission fee to pay to hotel booking aggregators, as hotels can accept booking themselves.

In addition, as a software turnkey product, the hotel management solution does away with the need of an IT department or to install expensive hardware – the only requirement is a strong broadband connection which Converge can provide to the MSME.

“Before, these were available only to 5-star hotels because they’re the ones who can spend millions of pesos to acquire these kinds of systems. Now, these are available to everyone because it’s a subscription-based software,” added Abundancia, stressing the affordability of the product.

Abundancia noted that these solutions would help prevent issues such as overbooking and long lines at the front desk while also enabling accommodation firms to create better business decisions and unlock more opportunities for growth.

“Hotel and resort owners who use our flexiBIZ connectivity product can upgrade their hotel management system with this value added solution,” Romero further said. According to the DTI – Bureau of Small and Medium Enterprise Development 2021 Philippines MSME Statistics in Brief report, MSMEs comprise 99.6% of all Philippine businesses, with an employment contributor of 64.67% of the total workforce. Of these MSMEs, the hospitality and tourism industry accounts for 14.1%, employing 670,040 people.