GAC’s all-new GS3 EMZOOM crossover model debuts in PH

GAC Motor Philippines hosted on Friday, June 30, the local launch of the all-new GS3 EMZOOM at The Blue Leaf Cosmopolitan in Quezon City.

“We are proud to host the international debut of the all new GS3 EMZOOM after its reveal in China last December. The GS3 EMZOOM is the newest challenger in the scene, set to drive the GAC brand to new heights and zoom through Philippine roads with its fierce and sporty character,” said Jun Cajayon, brand head of GAC Motor at Astara Philippines.

The all-new GS3 EMZOOM is the newest version of the brand’s GS3 crossover model, the entry level vehicle to GAC MOTOR’s line-up in the market.

This latest version is an evolution of GAC’s crossover line, combining striking aesthetics, large space, intelligent technology, and incredible performance in one package at an accessible price point.

First unveiled in China last December 2022, the GS3 EMZOOM’s overall design stems from GAC’s new design language, exuding a sporty yet futuristic industrial aesthetic defined by angular edges, geometric textures, and a dynamic stance that definitely turns heads as it zooms through city roads.

Completing its look are 19-inch alloy wheels and a Sporty Body Kit, which is exclusive to the top of the range GL variant.

Its front face features a Flying Wing Front Grille matched with Laser-Eye LED headlights that give the vehicle its sporty attitude while maintaining its sleek and futuristic appearance. Its sides are led by arc shadow blades that lead to its light dart tail lamps.

The GS3 EMZOOM’s futuristic design extends to the vehicle’s advanced technological features including dual screens, a multi-function steering wheel, leather seats, wireless charging, and futuristic AC vents.

A sunroof with electric shades provides additional daylight and an airy cabin experience. Its wide cabin also offers more legroom and shoulder space for a comfortable ride.

On top of its striking visuals and futuristic interior features, the GS3 EMZOOM’s cabin offers larger space in comparison to its competitors in the sub-compact crossover segment.

Storage spaces and compartments can fit up to 21 items across the entire vehicle, while its luggage compartment provides an immense amount of cargo space when rear seats are folded flat. It comes equipped with a power tailgate for added convenience when loading items.

The vehicle supports wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Phone Mirroring, a 10.25-inch infotainment screen and a 7-inch LCD instrument cluster.

The GS3 EMZOOM comes packed with industry-standard safety features including Dual Front Side and Curtain Airbags, seatbelts with Pretensioner and Force Limiters, Hill-start Hold Control (HHC), Hill Descent Control (HDC), Electronic Parking Brake with Autohold, Electronic Stability Program (ESP), Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS), ISOFIX Child Safety Seat Anchors, and Engine Immobilizer to name a few.

In addition, the GS3 EMZOOM comes with a wide range of Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) features including cruise control, parking sensors, a reverse camera, and other intelligent systems such as High Beam Assist, Traffic Jam Assist, Lane Keep Assist and Lane Departure Warning.

Powering the GS3 EMZOOM is a third-generation 1.5 Turbocharged gasoline direct injection (GDI) engine paired with a seven-speed Wet Dual Clutch Transmission. The impressive engine delivers 174 horsepower and 270 Nm of torque.

The all-new GS3 EMZOOM will be offered in three variants at the following special introductory price points:

1.5L GS DCT for P998,000

1.5L GB DCT for P1,098,000

1.5L GL DCT for P1,198,000

Customers can choose from the following colors: Salt Lake Blue (Launch Color), Graphene Grey (matte finish), Moonlight Grey, Ivory White, and Superstar Silver.

Customer bookings and reservations booking for reservations for the all-new GS3 EMZOOM is ongoing at all GAC MOTOR dealerships nationwide and online.