Advisory group outlines plan to improve innovation governance

The National Innovation Council (NIC) has outlined the country’s plan to improve innovation governance and establish a dynamic innovation ecosystem under the National Innovation Agenda and Strategy Document (NIASD) 2023-2032.

National Economic and Development Authority (NEDA) undersecretary for policy and planning Rosemarie G. Edillon presented the rationale and features of the NIASD during the 5th NIC meeting on Friday, June 30.

“The future is expected to be volatile, uncertain, complex, and ambiguous. Developing a dynamic innovation ecosystem is critical to achieving our AmBisyon Natin 2040 for all Filipinos,” said Edillon.

Edillion stressed that a dynamic innovation ecosystem facilitates the creation and translation of knowledge and ideas into high-quality and competitive products and services to promote economic growth, well-being, social inclusion, and environmental sustainability.

However, the government needs to steer the process to avoid undesirable outcomes — or the unwanted futures of constant distress and disasters, greater inequalities, and sluggish progress.

She explained that the NIASD characterizes a dynamic innovation ecosystem as one that fosters a pervasive culture of innovation driven by market demands.

It facilitates collaboration through active, reliable, and useful platforms, and provides innovation actors with the necessary facilities and resources to transform their ideas into innovative products and services.

NEDA secretary Arsenio M. Balisacan, the vice-chair of the NIC, said that establishing a dynamic innovation ecosystem is one of the six cross-cutting strategies in the transformation agenda identified in the Philippine Development Plan (PDP) 2023-2028 to achieve a prosperous, inclusive, and resilient society.

“Chapter 8 of the PDP elaborates on this strategy by situating it within the continuum of research and development, innovation, technology adoption, then commercialization,” said Balisacan.

Created in 2019 under the Philippine Innovation Act, the NIC is the country’s highest policy advisory body and main coordinating body on fostering innovation initiatives in the Philippines.

The NIC consists of 25 members, with Pres. Ferdinand Marcos Jr. as chairperson and Balisacan as vice-chairperson. They are joined by 16 ex-officio members from national government agencies and seven executive members from the private sector.

The six executive members are composed of innovation experts from various fields, including marine biodiversity, engineering, information and communications technology (ICT), and financial technology, and they are: