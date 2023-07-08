Uniqlo offers promotions for first app members month

During the month of July, Japanese apparel retailer Uniqlo is marking its first-ever App Members Month as a way to express gratitude to the Filipino customers for their support of the platform.

Launched in 2020, Uniqlo.com aims to showcase further advancements this year by introducing new and improved services along with special features within the app, emphasizing that there are exciting developments yet to come.

“We launched Uniqlo.com three years ago with our customers in mind, providing an avenue where they can conveniently shop for their LifeWear favorites anytime and anywhere,” said Uniqlo Philippines chief operating officer Geraldine Sia.



“This year, we aim to continue improving their shopping experience with its better features and benefits that will provide a more seamless purchasing process through their phones up to receiving their orders at their doorsteps fast and hassle-free.”



Customers can take advantage of the following online-exclusive features at the Uniqlo App:

Expanded Size and Color Options: Enjoy an extensive range of sizes, from XS to 3XL, and a wide selection of colors for your preferred tops and bottoms, available exclusively online. Real-Time Inventory Check: Easily check the availability of specific items in real time, both online and at all Uniqlo stores nationwide. Use manual input or simply scan the barcode of the desired item. Online Alteration Service: Customize the fit of your LifeWear items, particularly bottoms, through our convenient online alteration service. Select your preferred item, provide the necessary details, and have the perfectly fitted item delivered to you. Personalized Updates on LifeWear Favorites: Stay informed about new offers, arrivals, and updates on wishlist items. Receive alerts about special prices and limited-time offers tailored to your preferences. Ratings and Reviews: Gain insights from other Uniqlo App Members by checking ratings and reviews. Share your own feedback on purchased LifeWear items, both online and in-store. Next Day Delivery: Experience faster delivery with our Next Day Delivery service in Metro Manila. Place your order on weekdays (excluding holidays) before 12 noon, and receive your LifeWear items at your doorstep within 24 hours. Click and Collect with Free Shipping: Take advantage of our Click and Collect service for more delivery options. Pick up your orders at any Uniqlo store, try them on to ensure the perfect size and fit, and enjoy free shipping. Same Day Click and Collect pick-up is now available at Uniqlo Alabang Westgate and Blue Bay Walk stores.

During Uniqlo App Members Month, Uniqlo.com shoppers can enjoy the following promotions: