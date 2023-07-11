EVAP bares annual e-vehicle summit in Oct.

The Electric Vehicle Association of the Philippines (EVAP), together with the Manila Electric Company (Meralco) and in partnership with the Department of Energy (DOE) and Nissan Philippines, announced that it will be staging the 11th edition of the Philippine Electric Vehicle Summit (PEVS) from October 19 to 21 at the SMX Convention Center Manila in Pasay City.

Organizers said with the theme “Plug-In and Accelerate,” the 11th PEVS will be a three-day summit, occupying three halls of the SMX Convention Center to accommodate more exhibitors and facilitate more insightful industry discussions and networking opportunities.

A two-day conference on October 19 and 20 will focus on strengthening and localizing EV and battery supply chains to further support a wider adoption of EVs through policy dialogues and moderated exchange of knowledge, experiences, and best practices.

The three-day exhibition from October 19 to 21 will showcase foreign and local players exhibiting the latest EV models, battery and charging technologies, and other innovative products and solutions.

The 11th PEVS will come a year after Republic Act No. 11697 or the Electric Vehicle Industry Development Act (EVIDA) was enacted.

“Following its enactment, the national government also approved an Executive Order temporarily removing import duties on completely built-up units of EVs for five years,” Edmund Araga, EVAP president, said.

He noted the release of the Comprehensive Roadmap for the Electric Vehicle Industry (CREVI) by the DOE, envisioning a domestic EV industry with a strong export potential and greater push for EV adoption nationwide.

Other government agencies are also providing support, including the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI), the Department of Transportation (DOTr), the Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG), and the Department of Science and Technology (DOST).

“Another development that we are excited about is the establishment of the Philippine Battery Consortium in addressing concerns on battery supplies and costs. That will be launched during the 11th PEVS,” Araga announced.

“We are engaging in collaboration activities with industry players with assistance from our Asean neighbors in coming up with an alternative battery component production utilizing indigenous minerals, considering the significant cost contribution of batteries in the overall acquisition cost of EVs.”

The 11th EVS will also hold learning sessions on how other countries implement and succeed in developing EV supply chains, electrified ride-hailing, green logistics, e-bus services and e-taxi fleets as well as ensuring safety in EV operations and battery manufacturing and servicing.

”Through a series of focused panel discussions, we intend to situate the Philippine EV supply chain and exploit existing capabilities of local auto parts, electronics and CIT sectors as well as discuss the incentives program of the government,” added Araga who is also calling for support from public and private sectors to further accelerate EV adoption in the country.

The 11th PEVS will also recognize personalities and institutions advocating and promoting the adoption of electromobility in the Philippine transportation sector through the conferment of the E-mobility Awards.