Lalamove, Pag-IBIG ink partnership for drivers

On-demand delivery platform Lalamove has recently partnered with Pag-IBIG Fund to ensure that partner drivers gain access to the benefits and services offered by the government agency, which includes opportunities for high-yield savings, as well as access to cash and housing loans.

“Pag-IBIG Fund’s primary objectives have always been centered on helping Filipinos earn from their savings and to attain their dream homes. We laud Lalamove for actively offering these benefits to its partner drivers. This is hopefully the first of many partnerships of this kind,” Marilene C. Acosta, Pag-IBIG Fund CEO, said.

For Lalamove Philippines managing director Djon Nacario, the partnership is exciting news that solidifies the goal of both Pag-IBIG and Lalamove to make accessibility tangible for partner drivers.

“This partnership with Pag-IBIG Fund is part of our objective to continuously empower our partner drivers and help them through meaningful partnerships like this in turning their dreams into reality for themselves and their families,” Nacario said.

Lalamove’s partner drivers can now find assigned Pag-IBIG Fund personnel, aptly called Lingkod Pag-IBIG, available in Lalamove’s offices and through timely events in Mega Manila, Pampanga, and Cebu to aid those looking to enjoy Pag-IBIG Fund’s benefits of savings and home financing.

Nacario mentioned that he is looking forward to “more partner drivers who will enjoy their improved quality of life through this partnership.”

“We now have a lot of partner drivers across Luzon and in Cebu who fulfill same-day motorcycle and truck delivery, ranging from those driving motorcycles, sedans, MPVs, pick-ups, and trucks (1,000KG, 2,000KG, 6-wheel wing van, and 10-wheel wing van). This community of hardworking individuals deserves nothing but the best services, and this is something that we will continue to do for them,” he added.

Julio Fabian, who has been with Lalamove as a partner driver for almost three years now, is thrilled about the partnership and what it means for the partner driver community.

“Magandang balita po ito para sa akin at sa mga kapwa ko Lalamove Bossing! Iba rin talaga kapag mas napapadali ang proseso lalo na sa mga housing loans at iba pang benefits ng Pag-IBIG (This is really good news for my and my fellow ‘Lalamove Bossings! Nothing beats making processes easier for concerns like house loans and other benefits offered by Pag-IBIG),” he shared.

Apart from this, Lalamove partner drivers – whether full-time or part-time – can get a chance to be one of the lucky winners of 10 brand-new motorcycles in the Pag-IBIG Asenso Rider Raffle Promo.

Any Lalamove partner driver who is an active Pag-IBIG member and has been contributing for the last 6 months;

Lalamove partner drivers who are not yet Pag-IBIG members can still join and pay the minimum savings/contribution requirement for each draw.

Qualified partner drivers can join and register in the Pag-IBIG Asenso Rider Raffle Promo through this link.

What are the mechanics?