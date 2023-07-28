Cable TV group shifts to Android, internet content

KALIBO, Aklan- The Philippine Cable TV Association (PCTA) said it is shifting its operations from a cable television programming distributor to a supplier of Android TV and internet content.

In an interview, Cedric Sazon, re-elected chairman of the board of the PCTA said that the association is wary over the apparent diminishing business of cable TV programming, as consumers shift to using YouTube and subscribing to Netflix.

“For example in Aklan, we already have a database of all the Netflix movies. In the past, a subscriber could wait for a few hours before they will be able to view the movies they want as the database is still to be transmitted from other countries such as Singapore. Right now, new Netflix movies could be easily viewed from the apps because we already have the database,” Sazon, who was the president of the Kalibo Cable TV Network President Incorporated, said.

The PCTA is the nationwide umbrella organization of cable television operators and internet service providers in the Philippines. Its membership roster includes the biggest cable operators in the country, as well as the medium and small cable operators, who, through their painstaking efforts, have succeeded in bringing up-to-date programs, information, and technology to the farthest island in the country. To date, the PCTA has over 300 regular members serving 75% of the total cable TV subscribers in the Philippines.