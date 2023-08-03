Common tower provider EdgePoint PH names new chief executive officer

Common tower provider EdgePoint Philippines has announced the appointment of William Walters as its new chief executive officer.

With over 24 years of experience in the telecoms sector, Walters is expected to drive the company’s growth by leading its expansion plans, further strengthening customer relationships, and focusing on building a sustainable ecosystem of telecommunications partners and vendors.

Speaking on the appointment, Walters said: “It is truly dynamic times for us here. In May 2020, the Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) published its first guidelines to an independent Common Tower Policy and it has enabled more foreign investments, eased local partnerships and improved the deployment of telecommunications infrastructure.

“A target of 50,000 towers for the next seven to ten years was set and we are steadily progressing towards this target, as of May 2023 there are approximately 22,650 cell towers in the country which is almost half.

“EdgePoint has a great team in country, and I am excited to continue supporting our customers’ connectivity expansion plans by identifying potential sites for new telecom towers as well as providing a network of suitable sites for co-location”.

To date, EdgePoint Philippines operates 2557 active sites in the country, with the number targeted to reach 3000 by the end of 2023.

Before his appointment, Walters served as the vice president for digitalization and operations at EdgePoint Infrastructure, leading the deployment of internal operational digital platforms, driving efficiency and innovation within the organization.

Walters has worked across multiple countries in Asia, including Hong Kong, Malaysia, and the Philippines, gaining valuable insights into the unique challenges and opportunities within each market.

Over the years, he has held key roles in telecommunications companies, serving as country managing director for Isoc-Edotco Philippines, VP for Asia Pacific at Accuris Networks, sales director at Mbr Global, and vice president of customer services and regional delivery (Asia Pacific) at Logica Malaysia Sdn Bhd.

“We are delighted to welcome William to the EdgePoint Philippines team as the new chief executive officer,” said Suresh Sidhu, chief executive officer​ and founder EdgePoint.

“His extensive experience in the telecoms sector, coupled with his proven leadership capabilities, make him the ideal person to drive our business forward and strengthen our position as a trusted partner for telecommunications infrastructure solutions in the Philippines.”