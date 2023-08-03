Globe reports lower cable theft incidents from Jan-May 2023

Ayala-owned telco Globe recorded 746 incidents of cable theft in the first five months of the year, affecting at least 1,600 customers who experienced connectivity issues due to the deliberate cable cuts.

The cases declined from the same five-month period last year at 1,876, and a full year total of 3,598. But this is due to the reduction in existing copper cable lines as part of Globe’s transition to fiber, and the bundling of cables that makes it more difficult to cut. Copper is the type of cable often stolen and sold to junk shops at around P470 per kilo.

“While the reported cases may have decreased, we believe one incident is one too many. Because ultimately, it’s our customers who suffer. Cable theft causes unnecessary inconvenience for our customers,” said Raymond Policarpio, vice president of Globe-At-Home Broadband Business.

Globe said it has undertaken several measures to improve connectivity services and address cable theft. It continues to expand its fiber deployment and migrate its customers from fixed wireless and legacy technology since last year.

In 2022, Globe installed 1.4 million fiber-to-the-home lines, with the rollout continuing this year. This move guarantees access to high-speed Internet while simultaneously mitigating the impact of pervasive cable theft.

Aside from reducing its copper cable footprint, Globe is introducing fiber cable labeling to deter thieves. It is also undertaking vertical clearance correction and tree-trimming initiatives to limit easy access to aerial cables.

Working together with various stakeholders, Globe is transitioning its operating teams from a reactive stance to proactive roving operations. In August last year, Globe allied with an industry-wide initiative known as “Oplan Kontra Putol.” This collective effort, in conjunction with other cable and telecom providers in the country, aims to raise public awareness about illegal cable cutting and disruptions it causes families and communities.

Globe has also amplified its campaign against cable theft through its Bantay Kable Program, operating in synergy with the Philippine National Police (PNP) and local government units, such as in Bacolod City.

In 2022, Executive Order 015 was issued by mayor Alfredo Abelardo “Albee” Benitez to address the rampant theft of wires of various telecommunications companies in Bacolod City.

Globe has called for support from various local chief executives to strengthen existing legislation to prevent unnecessary telco service disruptions due to intentional wire cutting and theft

Globe said it continues to vigorously campaign against cable theft, partnering with law enforcement agencies and local government units to address the problem. Globe also had to allocate P1.4 million to reimburse subscribers affected by outages caused by the illegal acts.

“As we continue to work closely with law enforcers and local government units to stop these thieves, we urge our customers to be vigilant and immediately report cable theft incidents via Globe Security hotlines and bantaykable@globe.com.ph,” Policarpio added.

Reports can be made via the Globe Security Hotline: 0917 6888545 (nationwide), 0906 3244626 (Visayas) and 09177915794 (Mindanao).