Crypto platform touts Web3 features in PH launch

ROLA.ai, a crypto community platform, made its official debut in the Philippines by unveiling Web3 features at a launch event in Bonifacio Global City in Taguig City.

ROLA.ai brings together a social media platform, gaming interface, Metaverse features, non-fungible tokens (NFTs), and an advanced AI algorithm, offering a comprehensive crypto engagement experience for users with varying levels of crypto knowledge.

Rosalind Lee, chief product officer of ROLA, described the platform as a “community-centric movement” with the goal of fostering an environment where everyone can contribute, learn, and benefit from the crypto world.

The platform’s Predict2Earn feature rewards users with $ROLA tokens for accurately predicting crypto market trends, creating a collaborative learning space and providing broader access to crypto opportunities.

ROLAverse, another feature, integrates Metaverse attributes like gaming and NFTs, enhancing social interaction and collaboration.

Beyond profit metrics, ROLA.ai offers a decentralized and engaging experience for users.

The platform plans to introduce new features, such as “Answer & Earn” with Language Setting, allowing users to translate content for global accessibility.

The Answer & Earn feature has already gained significant traction with over 2.8 million monthly interactions.

As a token of appreciation for reaching 100,000 active users, ROLA.ai introduced “Mocha,” a NFT that enables blockchain messaging for secure communication.