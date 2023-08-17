New app fuses online dating with social media features

In an attempt to redefine the contours of digital romantic experiences, a new app called Boo is merging online dating with features from social media sites like Instagram, TikTok, Twitter, and Reddit.

The blend of a social feed with a dating platform allows users to date and make friends in an environment that’s already second nature to them.

The team behind the app said that while the adrenaline rush of matching is momentarily exhilarating, many users find themselves adrift in an ocean of surface-level interactions.

“Most dating platforms have trapped users in a cycle of visual judgments, sidelining the rich tapestry of personalities that define us,” said Boo chief executive officer and co-founder Derek Lee.

By infusing the online dating landscape with elements from social media platforms, Boo said it offers a fresh, multi-dimensional space to connect.

Boo said it is dedicated to genuine human connections, harnessing the insights of the Meyers-Briggs (MBTI) and the Five Factor Model to delve deeper into compatibility.

“Boo is the nexus where genuine personality shines, and users truly see and are seen, far beyond a curated online façade,” Lee said.

Boo said its pioneering approach matches users not merely on aesthetics but “on the resonance of souls”, laying the groundwork for truly transformative connections.

The platform has been creating a buzz globally, competing head-to head with other dating apps like Tinder and Bumble. In the rankings released by first unified data AI platform, data.ai, Boo made impact in Asian countries like Singapore, Indonesia, Malaysia, and Philippines in July, ranking 2nd, 3rd, and 5th, respectively.

Boo is available for download on the Apple Store or Google Playstore.