VSTECS marks milestone with ISO 9001 certification

Tech distributor VSTECS Phils. Inc. has announced its achievement of ISO 9001 Certification, demonstrating the company’s commitment to maintain the highest standards of operational excellence.

ISO 9001 is an internationally recognized standard developed by the International for Standardization (ISO), and it sets out the criteria for an effective quality management system (QMS) to any type of organization, regardless of its size or industry.

The ISO 9001 Certification serves as a testament to its commitment to providing exceptional products and services, meeting stringent quality standards, and continuously improving its internal processes.

VSTECS underwent a stringent evaluation process conducted by an accredited third-party certification body. The assessment encompassed all aspects of the company’s operations, including customer service, accounting and finance, product delivery, internal communication, and human resource administration.

It encourages organizations to identify and define key processes, establish clear responsibilities and authorities, and ensure that processes are well-documented, controlled, and monitored for performance and governance. This approach translates to a consistent quality in the delivery of products and services, effective communication, and promotes a continuous improvement.

In summary, the ISO 9001 certification guides organizations to focus on quality, customer satisfaction, continuous improvement, process-based approach, risk-based thinking, and evidence-based decision making.

“This ISO 9001 Certification is a significant milestone for VSTECS. It is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our exceptional team, who are committed to upholding excellence in all that we do,” said Jimmy D. Go, president and CEO, Phils. Inc.

“Our relentless pursuit of operational excellence has allowed us to better serve our clients, protect the interest of all our stakeholders, and drive continuous improvement.”

By achieving ISO 9001 Certification, VSTECS is poised to further strengthen its position as a market leader, solidifying its reputation for reliability, quality, and customer-centricity.

The certification not only demonstrates the company’s proactive approach to quality management but also underscores its commitment to nurturing long-term partnerships with clients, suppliers, and stakeholders.

As VSTECS moves forward, it remains firmly committed to upholding the ISO 9001 standards, fostering innovation, and delivering technology solutions that empower businesses and individuals alike.