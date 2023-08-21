Tech firms join forces on cashless payment for Pinoy commuters

Virtual credit wallet operator Mocasa and automated fare collection service provider AF Payments Inc. (AFPI) have signed a partnership that allows Filipino commuters to reload their beep cards using Mocasa.

The collaboration comes at an opportune moment with the Philippine government, spearheaded by the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP), pushing for cashless payment transactions, particularly in the transportation sector.

To reload a beep card, users simply need to download the Mocasa mobile app and apply for a Pay Later account and activate their virtual Mastercard. Once approved, they can choose either to top-up or use their virtual Mastercard to reload.

For the top-up loading option, users simply need to go to the “Buy Load” section, select “BEEP” and choose their desired denomination. Users have to enter their beep™ account number and pay with Mocasa credit.

Users can also reload using the virtual credit card (VCC) option. They just have to tap the beep logo in Mocasa’s home page which will redirect them to beep app.

Once rerouted, a pop-up window will show users instructions on how to reload using their VCC by tapping the “MPay” logo and keying in their card details checkout section. This integration streamlines the payment process, and users can be assured that their personal and financial information remain protected at all times.

In addition, Mocasa and AF Payments Inc. will develop loyalty programs that reward frequent Mocasa-beep users with exclusive perks and incentives.

“We are honored and excited to partner with AF Payments Inc. to further ease the way people travel and pay for transportation services,” Robin Wong, CEO of Mocasa, said.

“By leveraging our virtual credit technology and AFPI’s extensive network, we aim to redefine the commuting experience, making it more seamless and enjoyable for passengers.”

“This partnership represents a significant milestone in our mission to provide Filipino commuters with the most advanced and user-friendly payment options. Together with Mocasa, we are excited to introduce an innovative payment method that simplifies and enhances the travel experience,” Jonathan Juan Moreno, president and CEO of AFPI, said.

The first phase of the partnership’s offerings expected to roll out to commuters within the quarter.

Beep cards can be purchased and used at Light Rail Transit Line 1 (LRT-1), Light Rail Transit Line 2 (LRT-2), Metro Rail Transit Line 3 (MRT-3) stations, select Point-to-Point (P2P) Bus Stations, and retail partners. They are also available in AFPI’s official e-commerce platforms – Lazada, Shopee, and FB Marketplace.

Users are also encouraged to download the beep mobile app and register their card for convenient reloading, to check their balance, monitor transactions, and earn rewards points.