UnionBank, Infobip expand business solutions deal

Union Bank of the Philippines has expanded its partnership agreement with cloud technology company Infobip Philippines to enhance the bank’s customer engagement and drive business expansion.

The partnership will allow UnionBank to use Infobip’s Moments platform to help the bank streamline communication channels, facilitate frictionless interactions with customers, and offer automation solutions.

Currently, the Aboitiz-led bank has been using Moments to automate the sending of notifications for UnionBank’s Quick Loan products to its clients since June.



The bank disclosed that it now plans further expand the platform’s application across a wider spectrum of services.

Unionbank said using Infobip Moments on its Quick Loan products heightened customer engagement and improved conversion rates.

The Aboitiz-owned lender said its proactive integration of technology underscores its commitment to deliver seamless customer experiences.

By leveraging the Moments platform, UnionBank has adeptly streamlined communication channels, facilitating frictionless interactions with customers.



UnionBank said operational efficiency has propelled the bank’s revenue growth beyond expectations.

According to Infobip Philippines, the Moments platform serves as a versatile toolkit, enabling UnionBank to fine-tune marketing campaigns, enhance customer engagement, and deliver personalized experiences.

The Moments platform has multifaceted communication capabilities spanning SMS, Viber, email, and in-app notifications to help UnionBank engage customers across diverse channels, Infobip said.

UnionBank’ said it expects solutions such as the Moments platform to further help the bank’s digital transformation journey.